Judge finds Parker man cannot sue Aurora, officer for wrongful arrest

Read on www.coloradopolitics.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Suspect who tried to set pair on fire in hate-fueled Aurora attack still on the looseHeather WillardAurora, CO
Jury convicts Aurora man of killing, dumping ex-girlfriend’s bodyHeather WillardAurora, CO
Get behind the wheel of first responder vehicles at free Castle Rock Touch-A-Truck eventHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
“Jogger’s Hill” in Colorado Is One of the Most Haunted Back Roads in the USYana BostongirlColorado State
Related
International Business Times
Two Minnesota Ex-officers Sentenced On Federal Charges In George Floyd Case
Two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced on Wednesday on federal charges stemming from the murder of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed when their colleague Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest. At a hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced...
International Business Times
Former Minneapolis Police Officer Jailed For 2-1/2 Years In George Floyd Case
A former Minneapolis officer was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison on federal charges stemming from his role in the killing of George Floyd, a Black man whose death sparked protests around the world against racial injustice, a court spokesperson said. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Thomas Lane in...
Judge orders arrest of Colorado county clerk Tina Peters
A judge issued a warrant for the arrest of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who has been indicted on charges of tampering with voting machine equipment and is barred from administering the 2022 elections. The arrest warrant comes in response to Peters's alleged violation of the terms of...
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Business Insider
'We brought this on ourselves': Husband and wife duo who smoked joint inside the Capitol on January 6 are sentenced to 60 days in prison
John Getsinger Jr. and Stacie Ann Hargis-Getsinger smoked a joint in the Capitol, prosecutors said.They both apologized in court on Tuesday and said they regretted their actions. A South Carolina husband and wife who smoked a joint while inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, were both sentenced to...
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
Aurora spends $600,000 on pallet homes, expanding services for homeless
By David Heitz / NewsBreak Denver (Denver, Colo.) The Aurora City Council voted unanimously Monday to hire more staff at two Safe Outdoor Space sites, add 30 pallet shelters and expand services to people experiencing homelessness.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd
Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado
The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Washington Examiner
Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs
DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years for Violating George Floyd’s Federal Civil Rights
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. The sentence comes after the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd pleaded guilty to federal civil rights violations last December, The New York Times reports. Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thomas Lane, former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing, sentenced to 2 1/2 years on federal charge
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights. Lane is one of four ex-officers convicted of violating Floyd's constitutional rights during the violent arrest that led to his killing on May 25, 2020. Floyd's family members...
Virginia man who set police car ablaze during George Floyd riot sentenced to 364 days, avoids deportation
The first of six people charged with setting fire to police vehicles in Philadelphia during the 2020 protests after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced. Ayoub Tabri, 25, was sentenced Monday to 364 days behind bars -- less time than he's already served in custody,...
Daily Beast
‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Allegedly Made Over $1 Million Renting Out Apartments. Now the FBI is Accusing Him of Fraud.
He may have branded himself “The Wolf of Airbnb,” but Konrad Bicher isn’t getting the Leonardo DiCaprio biopic treatment anytime soon. His next stop could be prison. The FBI has indicted Bicher, 30, for wire fraud, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. He allegedly devised a scheme where he garnered at least $1.17 million for renting out at least 18 Manhattan apartments. He would allegedly list the luxury units for rent so visitors could host photoshoots, film music videos, or stay for small amounts of time.
Kansas Man Who Denies Turning Himself in to the FBI After Jan. 6 Gets Permission to Represent Himself
A Kansas man who allegedly turned himself in to the FBI after breaching the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 — although he vigorously denies doing so — has gotten the go-ahead from a federal judge to represent himself. William Pope, 36, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges,...
LAPD confronted federal officials after agents escalated tensions at L.A. protest
A confrontation between DHS agents and abortion rights protesters in L.A. prompts review of the roles of federal officials at street protests.
AOL Corp
60-year-old Texas man, 2 family members bilked IRS out of $18 million in tax fraud case
A 60-year-old man and two members of his family have been found guilty of creating fraudulent tax returns in San Angelo that cost the IRS about $18 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas. Federal authorities identified the suspects as Hugo Cesar Granados,...
Missouri trial opens for man accused of killing retired St. Louis cop David Dorn during George Floyd protests
A trial begins this week for the man accused of killing retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn during the height of summer unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in the summer of 2020. Opening statements were made on Monday in the trial of Stephen Cannon, 26, of...
Popculture
Danny Masterson's Pending Rape Trial Could Become Next Supreme Court Fiasco
As Danny Masterson is set to go on trial in Los Angeles for multiple rapes in a few months, the Church of Scientology is again attempting to get the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In the wake of losing a California appeals court case and being rejected by California's Supreme Court, the organization is now petitioning the SCOTUS to block four of Masterson's alleged victims from filing a lawsuit against it over a "vicious campaign of harassment against them," Deadline reported.
Comments / 2