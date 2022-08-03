ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Judge finds Parker man cannot sue Aurora, officer for wrongful arrest

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.coloradopolitics.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Two Minnesota Ex-officers Sentenced On Federal Charges In George Floyd Case

Two former Minneapolis police officers were sentenced on Wednesday on federal charges stemming from the murder of George Floyd, the Black man who was killed when their colleague Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest. At a hearing in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Parker, CO
City
Aurora, CO
Parker, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Minneapolis Police#Black People#Racial Discrimination#District Court
Reason.com

Even at His Sentencing Hearing, Derek Chauvin Did Not Manage To Express Remorse for Killing George Floyd

Derek Chauvin, who received a 21-year federal sentence yesterday for lethally violating George Floyd's constitutional rights, still seems to think he did nothing wrong by kneeling on his victim's neck until he was dead. Judging from Chauvin's conspicuous failure to express remorse prior to his sentencing, he is sticking with the story he told at his state trial last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.
Washington Examiner

Welcome to Denver — a ‘hellhole’ of drugs

DENVER — Friends and family arrived for a graduation in May at the University of Denver. We forgot to warn them. Once a cosmopolitan utopia of clean, safe, family-friendly neighborhoods and parks, Denver now looks and feels like a drug orgy. The stench of marijuana wafts through neighborhoods where a small percentage of family dwellings have transitioned into pot farms . Walking through much of Denver and other Colorado cities, one becomes accustomed to stepping over and around growing numbers of full-time drug users living on sidewalks, parks, medians, and lawns.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Beast

‘Wolf of Airbnb’ Allegedly Made Over $1 Million Renting Out Apartments. Now the FBI is Accusing Him of Fraud.

He may have branded himself “The Wolf of Airbnb,” but Konrad Bicher isn’t getting the Leonardo DiCaprio biopic treatment anytime soon. His next stop could be prison. The FBI has indicted Bicher, 30, for wire fraud, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday. He allegedly devised a scheme where he garnered at least $1.17 million for renting out at least 18 Manhattan apartments. He would allegedly list the luxury units for rent so visitors could host photoshoots, film music videos, or stay for small amounts of time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Danny Masterson's Pending Rape Trial Could Become Next Supreme Court Fiasco

As Danny Masterson is set to go on trial in Los Angeles for multiple rapes in a few months, the Church of Scientology is again attempting to get the U.S. Supreme Court to step in. In the wake of losing a California appeals court case and being rejected by California's Supreme Court, the organization is now petitioning the SCOTUS to block four of Masterson's alleged victims from filing a lawsuit against it over a "vicious campaign of harassment against them," Deadline reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy