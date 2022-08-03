Big Marvel Panels and Events Announced for D23 Expo 2022

Read on geektyrant.com
The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel
The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Two new 'Avengers' films coming to Marvel's slate
SAN DIEGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Two new "Avengers" movies will reach theaters in 2025, Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) Marvel Studios announced on Saturday at a presentation to fans highlighting parts of its upcoming slate of superhero TV shows and films.
The Best Marvel Heroes Who Aren’t In the MCU Yet
Since the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008, Marvel Studios has adapted dozens upon dozens of its most popular characters. Their MCU blossomed into an enormous multimedia franchise, and it seems to be growing bigger all the time. But even with all those movies and shows, the MCU barely scratches...
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Officially Announced by Marvel Studios
Captain America: New World Order has finally been revealed to the world. San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was poised to be full of surprises, and there were suspicions that Sam Wilson's Captain America would be getting some of the spotlight. Kevin Feige strolled into Hall H to deliver some other massive news about the Marvel Cinematic universe. But, there are big things in store for Anthony Mackie's star spangled hero. Captain America 4 had been reported on for months now. A director was revealed just recently. Julius Onah is set to helm the MCU adventure with Sam Wilson. He's best known for The Cloverfield Paradox. Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson are both tasked with writing the film. Both of them were on-hand for Wilson's last appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return Confirmed
There's no denying that Elizabeth Olsen is one of Hollywood's hottest stars right now thanks to her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness painted her character Wanda Maximoff as the villain, even teasing her demise at the end of the film, a lot of folks are still under the impression that we'll see more of the Scarlet Witch.
Marvel's Kevin Feige Reveals One Key Way The MCU's Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be Different From The Previous Film Series
Fresh off the news of when Fantastic Four is coming out, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has shared a key way the MCU reboot will be different from the previous film series.
SFGate
Why Warner Bros. Killed ‘Batgirl’: Inside the Decision Not to Release the DC Movie
The death of “Batgirl” on Tuesday sent immediate shockwaves through Hollywood. The film — with a $75 million budget that grew to $90 million due to COVID-related overages — had finished shooting months ago and was in test screenings as directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (“Bad Boys for Life,” “Ms. Marvel”) worked through the post-production process. Star Leslie Grace (“In the Heights”) had given multiple interviews expressing her enthusiasm for landing the title role and working with co-stars Michael Keaton (as Batman), J.K. Simmons (as her character’s father, Commissioner Gordon) and Brendan Fraser (as the villain, Firefly).
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel officially confirms the first Disney Plus ‘crossover event’
Audiences are well and truly versed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s massive movie crossovers such as the Avengers films, but it’s the first Disney Plus series crossover that’s making news today. Since WandaVision made its debut on the streaming service in Jan. 2021, the cow has absolutely...
CNET
Marvel's 'Ironheart' Series on Disney Plus: Everything to Know
Dug into the new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever yet? The clip includes actress Dominique Thorne, who's making her debut as Riri Williams in the Black Panther sequel before appearing in the Disney Plus Marvel series Ironheart. Ironheart follows Williams, a "genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit...
See the best cosplayers at 2022 Comic-Con, from Spider-Man, Thor, and more
Fans are putting their best cosplay on display at 2022 Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center. Keep clicking to see cosplayers from the largest comic convention in the U.S.
digitalspy.com
Deadpool has made his MCU debut in an unexpected way
Deadpool has finally been acknowledged as part of the MCU – at Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Avengers Assemble: Flight Force — one of the park's latest attractions, opening to the public on July 20 — contains a nod to the raucous superhero played by Ryan Reynolds.
Marvel has just revealed its biggest ‘crossover’ project since Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios seems to have revealed which forthcoming title will be its biggest since Avengers: Endgame.Interestingly, the identity of the project is a TV series. Since 2021, the film studio has released several shows that have tracked the journey of certain characters in between films, while also introducing brand new arrivals that aren’t likely to appear on the big screen.For example, WandaVision was a vital watch ahead of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness due to the inclusion of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, while the forthcoming Captain America film, led by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, might not make...
'Batgirl' directors say they are 'saddened and shocked' after Warner Bros. shelves their movie
The directors of the superhero film "Batgirl" on Wednesday said they were "saddened and shocked" that Warner Bros. will shelve their movie instead of releasing it in theaters or distributing it on the streaming service HBO Max — a rare decision from a major studio. The film was expected...
Who are the best Marvel '70s characters left to adapt to the MCU?
Shang-Chi, Eros, Moon Knight, and Blade have already made the jump from Marvel Comics. Who from the '70s is next for the MCU?
People
'Batgirl' Directors 'Shocked' by News of Studio Canceling Movie: 'We Still Can't Believe It'
The Batgirl directors are "saddened" their movie won't be released to fans. On Tuesday, news broke that Warner Bros. Discovery canceled plans to release two movies that were deep into production: animated sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt and live-action DC Comics movie Batgirl. The superhero movie reportedly already cost $90 million, but the studio no longer will release the film on streaming or in theaters.
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Batgirl movie has been shelved according to studio sources. Leslie Grace starred as the superhero with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman. The New York Post was the first to report the news. The Wrap and Indiewire have since confirmed with Warner Bros....
ComicBook
Batgirl Cancelled: Warner Bros. Discovery Releases Statement on Scrapping DC Movie
Hours after deciding to pull the plug on Batgirl and the sequel to Scoob!, even though both films were deep in post-production, Warner Brothers has issued a statement saying the decision was strictly business-related. In the brief statement obtained by THR, a spokesperson for the studio said they'd like to work with the talent behind the films, despite cancelling feature films they had already worked with them on.
ComicBook
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Roasts Batgirl Debacle With "Holiday Special" Tweet
Simu Liu, star of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, had a little fun with Warner Bros. Discovery's very public humiliation last night, tweeting out a joke that poked fun at the beleaguered studio's eleventh-hour cancellation of Batgirl. As you might expect, not everyone saw the humor, with some fans chiming in to remind him that a lot of people had lost work when Batgirl was shelved earlier this week. Still, most seemed to be on board with a joke that poked more fun at Warners than at the talent behind the Batgirl movie.
Complex
DC to ‘Reset’ With 10-Year Plan Warner CEO Calls ‘Very Similar’ to Marvel’s
Days after Warner Bros. Discovery made the decision to shelve Batgirl, the company announced it has reset its strategy for DC Comics properties with a 10-year plan. The news was shared by Warner CEO David Zaslav during a second-quarter earnings call on Thursday, during which he confirmed plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ into a single streaming service. “You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman—these are brands that are known everywhere in the world,” said Zaslav, per the Hollywood Reporter. “We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we are going to focus, where there is going to be a team with a 10-year plan focusing just on DC. We believe we can build a much more sustainable business.”
