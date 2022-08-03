Two More Manchester City Womens Super League Games Selected for TV Coverage

Manchester City Women have been selected to play two more games with the BBC and Sky cameras broadcasting live, this is in addition to the season opener against Arsenal

Manchester City Women have been selected to play two more games with the BBC and Sky cameras broadcasting live, this is in addition to the season opener against Arsenal.

These fixtures changes announced on the club's official website will see the Cityzens season get underway in September away to Arsenal in what will be the first of three televised games as they kick off the new Barclays Womens Super League season.

City’s trip to Villa Park on Sunday 18 September will be available to watch on BBC, with kick-off remaining at the original time of 12:30 (UK).

The following weekend the Academy Stadium side were due to travel to defending champions Chelsea for a 14:00 (UK) kick-off on Sunday 25 September, but this match will now begin at 16:00 (UK) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

This will be the first chance for the victorious Lionesses, Alex Greenwood, Chloe Kelly, Ellen White, Keira Walsh, and Lauren Hemp to turn out for their club side on national tv following their historic win in the European championships final win against Germany.

September's league fixtures for the WSL side are all on television with Sky Sports taking up two fixtures and BBC having the other.

City v Arsenal – 19:00 (UK) on Sunday 11 September - Sky Sports

Aston Villa v City – 12:30 (UK) on Sunday 18 September - BBC

Chelsea v City – 16:00 (UK) on Sunday 25 September - Sky Sports

For ticket information regarding any of the fixtures going into the season visit mancity.com/tickets with Arsenal's visit to the Academy Stadium on sale now.

