Michael Saylor is down about a billion dollars on his bitcoin (BTC) bet and just stepped down as CEO at MicroStrategy (MSTR), the software company he founded in the 1980s. Being in a tight spot is familiar territory for the 57-year-old Saylor. After the dot-com bubble burst in March 2000, Jim Cramer, the CNBC host, pointed to the collapse of MicroStrategy as a catalyst. The stock had tumbled 62% in a single day after MicroStrategy announced accounting mistakes, erasing $6 billion from Saylor’s wealth and marking a prominent end to the high-flying days of the early Internet. Later that year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought, and then settled, accounting charges against MicroStrategy, Saylor and other company executives.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO