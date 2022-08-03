Read on nypressnews.com
Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.
Michael Saylor would most like to be remembered for his contribution to society as an educator, the CEO tells Axios in his last days as chief of the software company he co-founded in the 1980s. The big picture: But what stands out from Saylor's 33-year tenure at the helm of...
MicroStrategy, the largest bitcoin holding-publicly-traded company in the world, took a non-cash digital asset impairment charge in the third quarter, up from $424 million in the second quarter, the latest filings have shown. In a Tuesday announcement, the company also revealed that Michael Saylor, who has served as Chief Executive...
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
On the fence about investing in cryptocurrency—and more specifically—Bitcoin in Canada?. This article will dive into all the reasons why you should buy Bitcoin in Canada and why investing in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency might be a good idea. Let’s dive in. What is Bitcoin.
(The Center Square) – Maine has closed out the previous fiscal year in the black, with nearly $600 million in surplus revenues allowing the state to squirrel away a record level of reserves. The state Department of Administrative and Financial Services said the state ended the 2022 fiscal year...
Michael Saylor is down about a billion dollars on his bitcoin (BTC) bet and just stepped down as CEO at MicroStrategy (MSTR), the software company he founded in the 1980s. Being in a tight spot is familiar territory for the 57-year-old Saylor. After the dot-com bubble burst in March 2000, Jim Cramer, the CNBC host, pointed to the collapse of MicroStrategy as a catalyst. The stock had tumbled 62% in a single day after MicroStrategy announced accounting mistakes, erasing $6 billion from Saylor’s wealth and marking a prominent end to the high-flying days of the early Internet. Later that year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought, and then settled, accounting charges against MicroStrategy, Saylor and other company executives.
Bitcoin was trending lower to little-changed in early Asia trading on Thursday with most major cryptocurrencies losing ground. Solana remained lower after reports of a hack on its network. Bitcoin was priced at US$22,848 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, off 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum dipped 0.8% to US$1,615, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
Decluttering a work space is an annual rite of passage that in most cases, is not an act that one will regret for the rest of their life. However, for James Howells, a Welsh man living in the city of Newport, this accidental decision to get rid of a hard drive in 2013 has haunted him for close to a decade. It’s not the hard drive, necessarily, that Howell misses; it’s the the code allowing access to a crypto wallet that contains $184 million worth of bitcoin.
The leading financial watchdog in the United Kingdom is pushing for a new wave of cryptocurrency legislation. The new law will introduce a cap on the amount traders can invest in virtual currencies. Only a few months ago, a high-ranking government official announced that the UK was on course to...
