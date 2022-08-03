ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Just Sold 75% of Its Cryptocurrency Holdings for Nearly $1 Billion

Elon Musk’s relationship with cryptocurrency is as complicated as the rockets he sends into space. In 2021, Tesla sank $1.5 billion into Bitcoin, stating to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that the investment would allow the carmaker “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize our returns on cash.” Tesla soon accepted cryptocurrency as payment for its EVs, and the carmaker raked in a breathtaking billion-dollar gain on investment in a mere 45 days.
Axios

A bitcoin whale's last word at the helm

Michael Saylor would most like to be remembered for his contribution to society as an educator, the CEO tells Axios in his last days as chief of the software company he co-founded in the 1980s. The big picture: But what stands out from Saylor's 33-year tenure at the helm of...
Mother Jones

A Crypto Giant Froze Their Accounts. Now Customers Are Begging a Judge for Their Money Back.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before Celsius filed for bankruptcy last month, the company seemed optimistic about its future. In a June 7 blog post titled “Damn the Torpedoes, Full Speed Ahead,” the crypto-lending firm took aim at the “vocal actors” who were “spreading misinformation and confusion.” It assured its customers that it was “online 24–7” and said it was continuing to “process withdrawals without delay.”
HackerNoon

6 Reasons Why You Should Buy Bitcoin in Canada

On the fence about investing in cryptocurrency—and more specifically—Bitcoin in Canada?. This article will dive into all the reasons why you should buy Bitcoin in Canada and why investing in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency might be a good idea. Let’s dive in. What is Bitcoin.
CoinDesk

Michael Saylor Lost Big in the Dot-Com Bubble and Bitcoin's Crash. Now He Aims to Rebound Again

Michael Saylor is down about a billion dollars on his bitcoin (BTC) bet and just stepped down as CEO at MicroStrategy (MSTR), the software company he founded in the 1980s. Being in a tight spot is familiar territory for the 57-year-old Saylor. After the dot-com bubble burst in March 2000, Jim Cramer, the CNBC host, pointed to the collapse of MicroStrategy as a catalyst. The stock had tumbled 62% in a single day after MicroStrategy announced accounting mistakes, erasing $6 billion from Saylor’s wealth and marking a prominent end to the high-flying days of the early Internet. Later that year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission brought, and then settled, accounting charges against MicroStrategy, Saylor and other company executives.
forkast.news

Bitcoin, Ethereum little changed; Solana still lower after network hack

Bitcoin was trending lower to little-changed in early Asia trading on Thursday with most major cryptocurrencies losing ground. Solana remained lower after reports of a hack on its network. Bitcoin was priced at US$22,848 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, off 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum dipped 0.8% to US$1,615, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
inputmag.com

U.K. man begs to excavate landfill after tossing $184M in bitcoin

Decluttering a work space is an annual rite of passage that in most cases, is not an act that one will regret for the rest of their life. However, for James Howells, a Welsh man living in the city of Newport, this accidental decision to get rid of a hard drive in 2013 has haunted him for close to a decade. It’s not the hard drive, necessarily, that Howell misses; it’s the the code allowing access to a crypto wallet that contains $184 million worth of bitcoin.
