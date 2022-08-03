Perkasie skydiver attempts 101 jumps in one day for new record

Read on www.wfmz.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Skydiver Jumps into His 40th Birthday by Attempting New Record at Perkasie Airport for Charity
A Philadelphia skydiving instructor celebrated his 40th birthday by attempting to break a new record at a Perkasie airport for charity. Sharifa Jackson wrote about the charitable feat for 6ABC Action News. Chris Howard, an instructor at Skydive Philadelphia, made it his goal to jump from a plane 101 times...
wlvr.org
Das Awkscht Fescht highlights classic cars from across the pond at Macungie Memorial Park
Das Awkscht Fest revved up Friday to kick off its part in one of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest festival weekends. This year, organizers hope to draw in crowds to Macungie Memorial Park with a focus that goes ‘across the pond.’. British and European cars will take the highlight...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's brutal' - Musikfest kicks off with 90s music, and 90s weather
Temperatures were back in the 90s Thursday as Musikfest kicked off in Bethlehem. Other headliners, such as Ja Rule and Ashanti are scheduled during the 10-day music event. "Nice throwback to the 90s," Sev Tysh, from Warminster, said. But the music wasn't the only element bringing us back to the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton kids share tips on how to cool off on a hot day
EASTON, Pa. - We're often talking about what grown-ups suggest doing on hot days, much of which involves staying in the AC. However, on Thursday, 69 News asked kids in Easton for their tips on cooling off. A favorite among children in the city is splashing in the fire hydrants...
WFMZ-TV Online
Hundreds of bands scheduled to play free shows at Bethlehem's Musikfest
From L.A. to the U.K., more than 400 bands will play free shows over the next 10 days at Bethlehem's Musikfest, but to get to a free stage act you have to strike the right chord with those who book the festival. For musicians Charles Kiscka and Dylan Flaherty, Bethlehem's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decades of memories made, Oley Turnpike Dairy to close
OLEY TWP., Pa. — It was a posted sign that spurred an unplanned visit. "On Facebook, I just saw it earlier today, and I'm like, 'We have to go,' so here we are," said Barb Day of Mertztown. "Here" is the Oley Turnpike Dairy, which has been serving as...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Car buffs braving heat for huge car show in Lehigh County
Car buffs are braving the summer heat and checking out the hot rides at one of the biggest, and oldest, car shows in the country. Das Awkscht Fest (German for "August Festival") is expected to feature more than two thousand classic cars, trucks and more. The car show in Lehigh County lasts all weekend. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch says this year's show has a decidedly transatlantic feel.
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022
The Philadelphia region’s largest and nation’s oldest German festival is back for its 150th year! Attended annually by countless visitors, this year’s Cannstatter Labor Day Weekend Volksfest will pull all the stops for another “Oktoberfest-Styled Extravaganza” that will not disappoint.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
WFMZ-TV Online
What's new this year at Musikfest 2022
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is back in Bethlehem and every year the festival looks to add some new features. This year is no exception. For Musikfest 2022, organizers say visitors will find a couple new art additions. Several interactive art displays called "The Loop" sit in front of one of the free stages on the south side of the festival.
WFMZ-TV Online
Morning Call's Mike Hirsch has died
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Morning Call is mourning the loss of one of its longtime writers. Editor Mike Hirsch has died following a nearly three-year battle with ALS. According to the paper, he died Wednesday night at age 62. Hirsch actually wrote his own obituary before he passed. In it...
Get Up Close and Personal With a Philadelphia Sports Legend
WEST CHESTER, PA — Philadelphia sports fans have a real treat coming up at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center. Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, September 7th. Didinger is coming to...
After Successfully Qualifying, Downingtown Teen Expected to Be Youngest Participant at U.S. Amateur
Nick Gross.Image via Pete Bannan, Daily Local News. Nick Gross, a 15-year-old Downingtown native, recently qualified for the United States Amateur and is expected to be the youngest participant in the elite competition, writes Neil Geoghegan for the Daily Local News.
Max Patkin, ‘Clown Prince of Baseball’, Buried in Collingdale Cemetery
Max Patkin.Image via Wikipedia. Max Patkin enjoyed a long career as an entertainer in baseball, writes Irwin Cohen for JewishPress.com. Known lovingly by many as the Clown Prince of Baseball, the Paoli man saw his first game as a child with his Hebrew school class. Years later, he become a pitcher in the minor leagues.
A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday
Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in Pennsylvania
Whether you’re up for a trek through a crystalline cave, a stunning waterfall hike, or a walk through a forest, Pennsylvania is home to many of the best and most sought-after outdoor landscapes.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
