VW Golf 9 In Doubt Due To Rising Costs With Development Of ICE Cars

Lamborghini is defying the downsizing trend by sticking to V12 power for the Aventador replacement while the Huracan successor's engine has already been confirmed to have more than six cylinders. Both will be hybrids to comply with stricter emissions regulations, but the large-displacement engines will be largely responsible for the propulsion. The peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese are not in a hurry to jump on the EV bandwagon just yet.
The first-ever BMW i7 is now on the production lines together with the new 7 Series at the company’s plant in Dingolfing, Germany. The first customer deliveries are scheduled for this fall and it seems that the automaker is still making final adjustments to the luxury duo. Completely uncamouflaged prototypes were recently caught on camera lapping the Nurburgring, suggesting some final tweaks are probably being made.
Welcome back to another installment of Cold Start, your daily dose of the top automotive news stories from the past 24 hours. There was good news all around for most of the car world as profits soared, manufacturers aided flood victims, and gas prices continue to decline, but for one Toyota GR86 owner, Toyota caving to social media pressure and agreeing to fix his car made his day. Elsewhere, we learned that Rivian is potting a 1,200-horsepower off-road desert-runner, while on the cheaper end of the EV spectrum, 2023 pricing for the VW ID.4 dipped below $30,000. Lexus will be building a cheaper, less-powerful version of the RZ EV, and Toyota dished the dirt on the next-gen Tacoma in an exclusive interview with CarBuzz. Grab a cup of coffee, and let's get into the details, shall we?
2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Volkswagen's most luxurious SUV ever, the Touareg. In its third generation since 2018, the midsize sport utility vehicle with premium aspirations is preparing for a mid-cycle update likely to be released at some point next year. In the meantime, a couple of prototypes were spotted recently testing in the Alps. The first one cleverly concealed its redesigned front with fake stickers in typical VW fashion.
Volkswagen announced that the 2023 ID.4 electric crossover SUV, which the automaker just started producing at its factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will start at the suggested price of $37,495 — making it one of the more affordable plug-in crossovers on the market today. Combined with the federal EV tax...
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report finally seems to have a vehicle that will propel it back into the ranks of manufacturers of premiere high-end luxury vehicles to compete with the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. It is the club of manufacturers of the artisanal vehicles, one...
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
BMW has just launched the iX and i4 electric vehicles, as well as an electric version of the current 3-Series exclusively in China, but these will be superseded starting from 2025 by a new generation of BMW electrics based on a platform dubbed the Neue Klasse (German for “New Class”).
If BMW has a BMW M, Hyundai has its Hyundai N. The high-performance division of the Korean marque has made headlines last month with the unveiling of two concepts, plus an announcement of the production version of the Ioniq 5 N, coming in 2023. Now, Hyundai N Worldwide shared another news through its Instagram page involving its current N models in the US.
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
In the wonderful world of Kei cars, the Mitsubishi Minicab is an adorable little truck with a tiny engine and lots of heart. It's obvious this particular Mitsubishi has a very different mission in life, and while it might retain a bit of that adorable persona, it's morphed into a V8-powered monster with a wild four-wheel-steering system. And this is just the beginning.
Tesla is testing a new loyalty format in China that seeks to make current customers choose a Tesla again when it comes to changing cars. Something that - due to the constant after-sales problems - may become increasingly difficult, which has led Tesla to launch an offer that allows access to the "Full Autonomous Driving System" with a 50% discount.
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Pour one out for the beloved BMW i3. After an impressive eight-and-a-half-year run with a quarter of a million units sold in 74 different countries, the tiny hybrid hatchback is being discontinued. Inevitably the i3 will make way for a new pure electric crossover slotted underneath the iX, dubbed the iX1, but not before BMW sends off this icon in style.
The first production-spec Rimac Nevera is complete, and Nico Rosberg is taking delivery of it. He records the whole experience at the automaker's headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, while hanging out with company boss Mate Rimac. Before Rosberg takes delivery of his Nevera, he and Rimac take a tour through the...
The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
Here is a summary of Consumer Reports recently recommended reliable and fuel efficient 10-year-old sedans that consumers who were so satisfied with the models they bought, stated in a questionnaire that they would definitely buy their vehicle again. When Proven Reliability and Fuel Efficiency Makes Drivers Happy. Using data from...
Perfect for a one-car garage, the Audi RS6 is an all-rounder by offering a great blend of luxury, performance, and practicality. It's a breath of fresh share in a world of RS, AMG, and M SUVs, provided you can handle the prohibitive asking price. The Four Rings are just about done with the development of combustion engines, but there's still life left in the twin-turbo V8. More power is in tow for the 4.0-liter, and it's coming soon.
