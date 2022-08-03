ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

CCSO: ACTIVE WARRANTS

The below information is provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611 or at their website www.clintonsheriff.com. Do not attempt to detain a suspect yourself. All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Wilmington, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County real estate purchases

This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Four People Sought After Grove City Walmart Fight

Grove City – Police are asking for ID on four people involved in a physical altercation at Walmart on July 25. Accoridng to Grove City police, around 7:23 pm officers were dispatched to Walmart on Stringtown road in Grove City for the report of an assault on a male. When police arrived they found a male that was bleeding from his face and face was swollen.
GROVE CITY, OH
wnewsj.com

WCTU of 1878: Close those saloons

The WCTU (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) was very active in Clinton County. It was originally organized December 23, 1873 in Hillsboro and was officially declared a national organization in Cleveland in 1874. The information for this article was gleaned from the Wilmington Journal published January 9, 1878. Anne Wittenmeyer...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim killed in Monday’s murder in Middletown is the uncle of the 22-year-old suspect. Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m., the Middletown PIO confirmed Thursday. A few hours...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
HAMILTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Times Gazette

Suspect in thefts arrested

A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. said Tuesday that the person in photos provided to AIM Media Midwest on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Justice and how Ohio’s bail system works

Recently, right here in Clinton County, a local person heard a knock on the door. When they answered, they met the Special Response Team of our local police department. The team was there to execute a search warrant. They searched the home, gathered evidence, and charged the resident with a serious crime. That very day, the person went to jail.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH

