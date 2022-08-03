Read on www.wnewsj.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CCSO: ACTIVE WARRANTS
The below information is provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and as a service to the community by the News Journal. If you know the whereabouts of a person for whom there is a warrant for arrest, call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611 or at their website www.clintonsheriff.com. Do not attempt to detain a suspect yourself. All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Fugitive wanted for murder arrested in Dayton
During the morning hours of August 4, Lowe was located at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Wilmington Avenue. He was then taken into custody.
Police: Semi leaks 100 gallons of fuel on Southbound I-75 in Warren County
The Environmental Protection Agency is on the scene of a disabled semi-truck on I-75 southbound in Warren County after investigators said it leaked nearly 100 gallons of diesel fuel.
Deputies search for homicide suspect, stolen gun and car in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities in Pike County are searching for a person of interest in the suspected homicide of a local man. On Thursday, reports say, 42-year-old Deric Lansing was found deceased at a residence in the 5000 block of route 220 in Waverly. A firearm owned by Lansing, officials said, was also missing from a gun holster he was wearing. A family member told the Guardian, “He looked like he had been in a fight when they found him.” Officials have not released the cause of death, citing an ongoing investigation and autopsy.
Woman in serious condition following a hit-and-run in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A hit-and-run in Chillicothe left a woman in serious condition. The incident happened early Friday morning, shortly before 2 a.m. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and medics responded to the 800 block of Eastern Avenue after a 9-1-1 caller said a woman had been run over by a vehicle.
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Clinton County real estate purchases
This list of recent real estate purchases within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Kersey FRLT to Bill D. Marine and Susan K. Kocher, 245 Michigan Avenue, 556 North Mulberry Street, 191 North South Street, and an A Street property all in Wilmington, total of 0.4 acre, $200,000.
Four People Sought After Grove City Walmart Fight
Grove City – Police are asking for ID on four people involved in a physical altercation at Walmart on July 25. Accoridng to Grove City police, around 7:23 pm officers were dispatched to Walmart on Stringtown road in Grove City for the report of an assault on a male. When police arrived they found a male that was bleeding from his face and face was swollen.
WCTU of 1878: Close those saloons
The WCTU (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) was very active in Clinton County. It was originally organized December 23, 1873 in Hillsboro and was officially declared a national organization in Cleveland in 1874. The information for this article was gleaned from the Wilmington Journal published January 9, 1878. Anne Wittenmeyer...
Uncle killed by nephew in Middletown shooting, PIO says
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim killed in Monday’s murder in Middletown is the uncle of the 22-year-old suspect. Terry Fuller, 42, was found dead on the sidewalk after police responded to Grand Avenue for reports of gunshots around 10:30 p.m., the Middletown PIO confirmed Thursday. A few hours...
Investigation continues into ‘targeted’ slaying of young Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Nearly a year after a high-school student was slain in a shooting Hamilton police described as “targeted,” still no arrests have been made. Mikina Riley, an 18-year-old student at Miami School, died last August in an early morning triple shooting on South 2nd Street. The gunfire rang out as the three were on a house porch.
Sheriff: Man dead after driving off road in Butler County
A man is dead after his vehicle went off the road, struck a drainage pipe and flipped into a creek, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Feds: Cincinnati man hid in box to evade arrest for having guns while on probation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Cincinnati man will spend five years in federal prison for having several guns while on probation for a pharmacy burglary in Pennsylvania. William J. Dishman, 40, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 60 months total in prison for possessing multiple firearms as a convicted felon and violating his supervised release.
Suspect in thefts arrested
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. said Tuesday that the person in photos provided to AIM Media Midwest on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
Justice and how Ohio’s bail system works
Recently, right here in Clinton County, a local person heard a knock on the door. When they answered, they met the Special Response Team of our local police department. The team was there to execute a search warrant. They searched the home, gathered evidence, and charged the resident with a serious crime. That very day, the person went to jail.
ATF: Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects have Dayton ties; Cash reward offered
CHEVIOT, Ohio — A cash reward up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to identifying and arresting three people suspected of stealing a gun from a Cincinnati-area gun store this week. >>PHOTOS: Cash reward offered for Cincinnati-area gun theft suspects believed to be from Dayton. The...
Vandalia police arrest man with multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition
VANDALIA — Investigators arrested a man last week after they say he broke into a trucking company. When officers showed up, they found he had hundreds of rounds of ammunition and guns. On July 28, Vandalia Police responded to a trucking company in the 7600 Poe Avenue on reports...
Ohio troopers investigating after fatal Washington Township motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving two motorcycles in Washington Township. Troopers said Mindy Chesser, 42, was traveling southbound on Corwin Road on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Officials said she failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment.
