Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday for arraignment

(Waukegan, IL) A man is behind bars, charged in connection with the shooting death of a Zion man in a Gurnee Mills parking lot last year. Lake County Sheriff’s officials announced the July 26th arrest of Jesse Zumaya on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Court records indicate that the 33-year-old also faces charges of second degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Gurnee Police say Zumaya was wanted in the late November 2021 shooting death of 26-year-old Jonathan Denicolas near the Gurnee Mills Portillo’s. Bond has been set at 3-million-dollars, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 25th. Gurnee Police say the shooting investigation remains open and active.

GURNEE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO