Highland Park parade shooting suspect expected in court Wednesday for arraignment

Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Alleged Highland Park shooter pleads not guilty on all counts in July 4 parade attack
People hurt in the shooting ranged from 8 to 80 years old, including 8-year-old Cooper Roberts, who was paralyzed from the waist down when the shooting severed his spine.
Highland Park parade attack suspect pleads not guilty to charges
Robert E. Crimo III pleaded not guilty to charges during an arraignment hearing on Wednesday, according to Chicago news media.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
nypressnews.com
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Stevenson Expressway near Archer Avenue
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was shot while driving on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night. Illinois State Police said the woman was shot in the head on northbound I-55 just after 10 p.m. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition. Police and COPA said an off-duty officer was...
Alleged Highland Park Parade Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to 117 Charges Against Him
Wearing a blue prison outfit and a blue mask, the alleged gunman behind a mass shooting at Highland Park's Fourth of July Parade that took the lives of seven people and injured more than 40 entered a plea of not guilty during an arraignment hearing at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Buffalo Grove man accused of burglarizing business for airsoft guns in Kenosha County | Crime & Courts
BRISTOL — A 20-year-old Buffalo Grove, Illinois, man faces criminal charges in Kenosha County for allegedly burglarizing a business for airsoft guns. Michael A. Kubiak was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with felonies of burglary of a building or dwelling, theft of moveable property valued over $5,000 and possession of burglary tools.
wlip.com
Arrest Announced in Gurnee Shooting Left One Dead Back in November
(Waukegan, IL) A man is behind bars, charged in connection with the shooting death of a Zion man in a Gurnee Mills parking lot last year. Lake County Sheriff’s officials announced the July 26th arrest of Jesse Zumaya on charges of aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Court records indicate that the 33-year-old also faces charges of second degree murder, and being a felon in possession of a weapon. Gurnee Police say Zumaya was wanted in the late November 2021 shooting death of 26-year-old Jonathan Denicolas near the Gurnee Mills Portillo’s. Bond has been set at 3-million-dollars, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 25th. Gurnee Police say the shooting investigation remains open and active.
nypressnews.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Ravenswood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when he was struck by gunfire by an unknown offender.
Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb
Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
fox32chicago.com
Deerfield natives gives back to Highland Park shooting victims
Aug. 4 marks one month since the tragic Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting. A Deerfield native is now trying to give back to the families of the victims.
Suspect remains at-large after Huntington Bank robbery in Evanston, FBI says
The FBI are searching for a suspect in the knifepoint robbery that took place at a Huntington Bank in Evanston Wednesday. The FBI announced it is currently offering a reward for help tracking down the suspect.
Brother of two victims charged in Skokie shooting
SKOKIE, Ill. — A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a domestic dispute left two people shot in Skokie Monday. Tawar Tawar, 43, made an appearance at a bond hearing Wednesday where his bond was set at $300,000. Police said Tawar entered a residence in the 3900 block of Kirk Street […]
Crystal Lake crash: Driver who plowed into home unable to communicate due to injuries, police say
Police have identified the driver as a 27-year-old man from Crystal Lake, but said he has been unable to communicate with anyone as a result of injuries from the crash.
wgtd.org
Update From KPD on 14th Ave. Shooting
On August 3, 2022 just after 6:30 PM Kenosha Police responded to the 5000 block of 14th Avenue for a shooting. Police encountered a hostile crowd and evidence of multiple gunshots that were fired. Two victims were located from the shooting, one juvenile and one adult. Both victims were transported...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine woman accused; possessing 'ghost gun,' 2 modified handguns
RACINE, Wis. - A 44-year-old Racine woman is accused of possessing a "ghost gun" and two other guns with that had switches that essentially made them machine guns. The accused is Lakiya Gresham – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Possession of a firearm by outstate felon. Sell/possess/use/transport...
WISN
Pleasant Prairie police pull over fire truck with band stuck on top after parade
Pleasant Prairie police pulled over a vintage fire truck with members of a band stuck on top on State Trunk Highway 31 Aug. 3. According to a release from police, members of the Sinful Saints Band from Chrystal Lake, Illinois, called for help after their driver took a wrong turn and they could not alert him that he was going in the wrong direction and that they were still on top of the fire truck.
nypressnews.com
This week in history: Bodies of 3 Freedom Summer workers found in Mississippi
As published in the Chicago Daily News, sister publication of the Chicago Sun-Times:. Throughout most of the summer of 1964, Chicagoans likely watched newspaper headlines for any indication of what happened to James Earl Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner, three Freedom Summer workers in Mississippi who’d gone missing in June. Most assumed they’d died, but no one would ever be brought to justice without the bodies.
wlip.com
Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they were on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured. It happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near 14th Avenue and 50th Street. Reports say the two people were first transported to Kenosha area hospitals but were later transferred to Milwaukee...
fox32chicago.com
Teen found intoxicated, passed out at Evanston park with loaded handgun
EVANSTON, Ill. - A teen was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun Monday morning. At about 10:45 a.m., Evanston police responded to a call of a male subject, who was passed out in the Tot Lot located at Clyde-Brummel Park.
