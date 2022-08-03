ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, Adams Center, passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. The funeral will be 1 pm on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Smithville Volunteer Fire Department Chaplin Al Dowker officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm prior to the service. A Celebration gathering will follow the burial at the Smithville Fire Hall and all are invited to attend.

