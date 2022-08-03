Read on www.wwnytv.com
Success starts up front for the Red & Black
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are off to a 4-0 start for the first time in recent memory and the defending EFL champs’ early success on offense can be attributed to the big boys up front. Most battles on the gridiron are won in...
‘Rally for Talley’ to honor former SLU gridiron coach
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence University football team opens its fall camp next week. The Saints’ week-three home contest under the lights against Morrisville will be a special one, as the team and the school honors former coach Andy Talley. Talley enjoyed a great deal of...
Rapids wrap: GM resigns & offensive MVP reflects on season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids are in search of a new general manager. Nick Czerow, who started in January of 2020 with the team, is leaving the position to become general manager at Evans Mills Raceway Park. Czerow’s last official day with the team was Thursday.
Unbeaten Red & Black to play at home 1st time this season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black play their first home game of the 2022 season on Saturday night, hosting the Plattsburgh Northstars in an Empire Football League contest. The Red & Black are coming off a big 31-0 road win over previously unbeaten Broome County to...
Friday Sports: High school football players prep with summer passing camp
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’re just a few weeks away from the start of fall sports practices for high school football teams, but many teams in the area have been hard at work over the summer getting a head start on the upcoming season. With less than a...
Cemetery hopes new tool will set tombstones straight
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A tombstone jack will be used to help set things straight at Constableville Rural Cemetery. With about 220 years of history, the cemetery has seen some of the stones tip or fall over. The cemetery association board wanted to restore the stones, but they are...
Fun & games continue at Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The fun and games are in full swing at the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. Families were out Thursday enjoying the sights, sounds, and tastes at food vendors, playing games, and on the rides. We spoke with a mother from Gouverneur who was there...
Band Day is back!
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The sound of marching band music filled the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County fairgrounds Wednesday, as Band Day returned after a couple of years off because of COVID. Senior Ben Nolette, from the Thousand Islands - General Brown marching band, was ready - and missing...
Blast From the Past: 2002 lawn care
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast From the Past, we go back to 2002 when we learned about the dos and don’ts of lawn mowing. Watch the story by then reporter John Friot on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, of Adams Center
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard B. (Dick) Kohl, 80, Adams Center, passed away Wednesday afternoon on August 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side. The funeral will be 1 pm on Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville with Smithville Volunteer Fire Department Chaplin Al Dowker officiating. Burial will follow in the Woodside Cemetery, Belleville. Calling hours are Saturday from 11 am – 1 pm prior to the service. A Celebration gathering will follow the burial at the Smithville Fire Hall and all are invited to attend.
Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, Clayton & Black River
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Miriam (Mimi) Langdon, 100, a longtime resident of several North Country communities, including Clayton and earlier, Black River, passed away in Barre, Vermont on July 22, 2022. Mimi had lived in Black River during high school (1937-40) and was employed as private secretary to the...
Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn A. Methfessel, 85, Dexter, passed away Friday morning on August 5th, 2022 at her summer home in Sackets Harbor. A complete obituary will follow with service dates and times. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor B. Hanno, 102, formerly of James Street, Lowville, passed away on Thursday morning, August 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Jamestown, NY. Eleanor was born on April 16, 1920 in New Bremen, NY, a daughter of the late William and Florence Jones...
Heading into a hot & humid weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s pretty soupy out there. Rain showers are moving through this morning. The rest of the day will be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. It stays humid overnight. Lows will be in the upper-60s. In fact,...
Historical Society to host Teddy Bear Picnic this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Historical Society used to host a Teddy Bear Tea, but now they’re doing a Teddy Bear Picnic instead. The idea, board vice president Suzie Renzi-Falge and executive director Toni Engleman said, it to take advantage of the Historical Society’s Victorian garden.
Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Christine M. Rogers, 62, of Bald Rock Rd., passed away on Thursday July 28th, 2022 surrounded by family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. Christine was born on June 7th, 1960 to Jane (Berry) and Myron Rogers Jr. of Adams, NY....
Linda J. Converse, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Linda J. Converse, 68, Watertown, wife of Michael Converse, passed away Friday, August 5th, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester where she was a patient. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
Convalt to break ground on facility this fall
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Convalt Energy won’t be breaking ground on its solar panel manufacturing facility until the fall. Jefferson County Economic Development CEO Dave Zembiec confirmed that the company is expected to close on its $25 million loan through the US Department of Agriculture in October when the new fiscal year begins.
Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Arthur C. (Art) Hastings, 95, of Ogdensburg passed away at home on August 2, in the company of family, following a brief illness. He joins in eternal life his beloved wife, Harriett, who predeceased him in 2017. A lifelong resident of Ogdensburg and summer resident on Indian Lake in Owls Head, Art was a well-known and highly respected member of the community.
Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Martin Baker, 60, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in South Dayton, NY on August 21, 1961, the daughter of Stuart Wayne and Carol Lee (Hugg) Pease; she is a graduate of Watertown High School and Jefferson Community College. She was employed by Samaritan Medical Center for many years, retiring as an Associate Analyst for Patient Accounting.
