Waste Connections Ups 2022 Outlook on Strong Q2 Performance

Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO