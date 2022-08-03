Waste Connections Ups 2022 Outlook on Strong Q2 Performance

Read on www.tipranks.com
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: eBay shares up, Clorox down, Nasdaq leads rally, Ford shares soar
Twinkie maker Hostess Brands is handing out bonuses of up to $1,000 to each of its nearly 2,000 bakery and warehouse employees. The ‘thank you’ awards are the second bonuses this year and recognize the hard work and dedication of Hostess employees over the past several months. Hostess...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
My Top Dividend Stock for the Second Half of 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)
UPS has a 3.3% dividend yield and plenty of growth prospects.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Bleak Bank Earnings, Inflation Data
Stocks' volatility continued Thursday, sparked by a weak start to second-quarter earnings season and another sizzling inflation update. On the earnings front, JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -3.5%) this morning said profit in the second quarter was down 28% from the year-ago period, while revenue rose a modest 1%. The financial firm also said it is suspending stock buybacks in order to boost its capital reserves. Fellow big bank Morgan Stanley (MS, -0.4%) also saw its profit sink – down 29% year-over-year – while revenue plunged 11%.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
rigzone.com
Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
Pantheon Resources has reached the total depth at Alkaid #2 well, hitting multiple oil-bearing reservoirs. Pantheon Resources has reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 ft, having encountered multiple oil-bearing reservoirs in all three targeted formations in the well, the Shelf Margin Deltaic, the Alkaid Anomaly, and the deeper, untested extension of the Alkaid Anomaly (Alkaid Deep).
tipranks.com
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in.
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
tipranks.com
Tesla to Vote on 3-for-1 Stock Split to Increase Investor Accessibility
Tesla gapped up this morning, just ahead of a shareholder vote on a new stock split. A three-for-one share split should go quite some way to drawing new investor interest. Tesla (TSLA) is still pretty much the biggest name in electric cars. Getting the stock, however, has been challenging recently. Its high share price has kept some investors from buying in. However, that could change soon. Tesla shareholders are poised to vote later today, at 4:30 p.m. CT., on a three-for-one stock split that, according to reports, will make Tesla stock ownership “more accessible” to potential investors. The vote won’t start until the end of the trading day—4:30 p.m. CT.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why DoorDash Bounced 12% Despite Q2 Loss
DoorDash bounced 12% in the extended trading session yesterday after the company reported impressive revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $103 million, which was above the high end of the company’s outlook range. DoorDash (DASH) shares jumped almost 12% during the extended trading session on August 4, despite the...
Benzinga
U.S. Stocks Turn Negative; Dow Drops Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones falling more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.43% to 32,703.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.58% to 12,318.87. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.65% to 4,102.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed...
tipranks.com
Why Did Adidas Shares Jump Despite Trimmed FY22 Outlook?
Adidas Q2 results were mixed, with strong second quarter results driven by strong momentum in Western markets setting off higher supply chain costs and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Shares of Adidas AG (DE:ADS) (ADDYY) jumped 3.3% on August 4 after the sportswear giant reported strong second-quarter results...
tipranks.com
Block Stock Price Dropped 7%. Here’s Why
Block’s revenue and earnings declined from the previous year. However, the results managed to surpass Street expectations. Meanwhile, investors are loading up on the stock due to its operational strength. Financial services and digital payments company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) reported better-than-expected results for the second quarter ended June...
