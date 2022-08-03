ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 3, 2022

By Joseph Williams, WDTV News Staff
 2 days ago
Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
