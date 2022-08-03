Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 3, 2022

Read on www.wdtv.com
Related
WTRF
Showers and storms arrive in West Virginia and Ohio this evening
Thursday: Starting off with some sunshine and clouds building in through the day. There could be a few showers in the morning but those should be few and far between. Rain showers and possible storms will starting in the afternoon and carry over into tomorrow. These storms could have heavy rain which could cause some localized flash flooding around the area. The possibility of gusty winds is also there as well. High of 88 degrees will feel like its in the mid 90s so it will be important to stay hydrated and cool.
WDTV
Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A flood watch for many West Virginia counties and most of NCWV went into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The flood watch will remain in effect through Sunday evening. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are included in the watch:. Barbour. Boone.
West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has confirmed the size and strength of the tornado that moved through the intersection of Ohio and Marshall County West Virginia and Washington County PA as an EF2 tornado, with maximum sustained winds of 110-120 mph surveyed. The NWS conducted a survey early Tuesday morning that started off […]
wchstv.com
Heat advisory issued for multiple counties in region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Heat and humidity were expected to push heat index values up to 101 on Wednesday, prompting a heat advisory from the National Weather Service in Charleston for multiple counties in the region. The advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. and includes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA- The tornado spanned two states. And it has been over two decades since Marshall County saw a tornado, the last in the St. Joseph Settlement area. EMA Director Tom Hart believes this one that just passed through did more damage. Treetops gone, barns and a couple of homes destroyed. Hart says no one […]
NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties
DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
Plans to put electric vehicle charging stations in West Virginia are underway
Electric vehicle charging stations are making their way to West Virginia in hopes of bringing more people to the Mountain State. According to WCHS, The West Virginia Department of Transportation just completed a preliminary plan to add more electric charging stations to the state, anticipating receiving about $46 million over the next five years to […]
WDTV
Day 7 of search, rescue efforts after Eastern Ky flooding; death toll remains 37
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- The death toll remains 37 as search and rescue efforts enter day seven after flash flooding wiped out communities in Eastern Kentucky. “This is day 7 in search and rescue and ultimate recovery from the most devastating event our state has ever seen,” said Gov. Beshear.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDTV
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
WDTV
WVU revives Dollars for Disaster to help Kentucky neighbors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2005 West Virginia University students created a group that serves as a hub to assist those dealing with natural disasters. The last time this group was active was in 2016, during the devastating West Virginia flooding. “They really wanted to have the opportunity to do...
Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
wvexplorer.com
Dolly Sods among most remarkable regions in West Virginia
DAVIS, W.Va.—The Dolly Sods Wilderness is part of the Monongahela National Forest in the Allegheny Mountains. It is arguably one of the most remarkable natural regions in West Virginia, if not the entire East Coast. To get a sense of why that is, travelers need to understand what this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNT-TV
When does school start in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. July 31, 1932: Actor Theodore Crawford “Ted” Cassidy was born in Pittsburgh but was raised in Philippi. He was best known for his role as Lurch on “The Addams Family.”
Study: Motorcycle deaths on the rise in West Virginia
According to a recent study, motorcycles have become more deadly in the past few years in West Virginia, which is correlated with the recent decline in helmet use.
WDTV
AG warns of charity scams following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - A consumer alert warning has been issued for Kentuckians following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Natural disaster and charity scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling the Attorney General’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485 or the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
Phys.org
Researchers work to restore iconic West Virginia red spruce forests
Clearcutting and wildfires decimated the red spruce, once the dominant, high-elevation tree species in West Virginia, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Nowadays, only 10% of the state's historic red spruce coverage remains and it faces a new threat in climate change. . West Virginia University researchers Donald Brown...
Rabies vaccines falling from the sky in 24 West Virginia counties
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Starting Friday, residents of 24 counties in West Virginia, especially those with outdoor pets, should be on the lookout for rabies vaccine baits that will be dropped from planes and helicopters this month. The goal of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) bait drop is that raccoons and other wildlife will […]
Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia
RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
Farm and Dairy
Swine influenza detected in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On July 29, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources received multiple reports from the Jackson County Fair of swine exhibiting respiratory symptoms and fever. Samples were collected the same day and submitted to Moorefield Animal Health...
Comments / 0