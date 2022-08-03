Read on www.sfgate.com
Alert: Red Alert Thursday because it will feel like 95-105. Yellow Alert Friday because it will feel like 95+.Advisories: Heat Advisory Thursday into Friday because it will feel like 95-105. Forecast: Today will be hot, but not as humid. Expect highs in the upper 80s with some 90s inland. Expect clear skies tonight as we watch the humidity creep back up. Temps will only fall into the 70s. As for tomorrow, temperatures spike with highs in the low to mid 90s and feels like temps in the upper 90s... 100+ inland.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and sticky with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90 with feels like temps in the mid 90s.
"Lightning could certainly put on a show for some." National Weather Service: ‘More organized thunderstorms possible between 3 pm – 11 pm, with highest chances over northern MA’. Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Lightning could certainly put on a show for some this eve, locally damaging gusts...
