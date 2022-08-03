Read on www.sfgate.com
Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Bolting Higher Today
Earlier this year, BioCryst's lead clinical candidate was put on partial hold by the FDA for safety reasons. Today, the biotech announced that the drug's clinical program will be allowed to resume under a revised protocol. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: FuboTV Q2 Earnings
FuboTV FUBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.69. Revenue was up $91.01 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights
Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same...
Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today
Investors piled into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares in early morning action today. Given the company's Q2 earnings were essentially in line with expectations, the stock has largely retreated since. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings
CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
Recap: Integral Ad Science Q2 Earnings
Integral Ad Science IAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integral Ad Science missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $25.25 million from...
Ring Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights
Ring Energy REI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ring Energy beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.23. Revenue was up $37.20 million from the same...
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings
Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
