Read on www.sfgate.com
Related
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
Lyft: Q2 Earnings Insights
Lyft LYFT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lyft beat estimated earnings by 533.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $225.72 million from the same period last...
tickerreport.com
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same...
tickerreport.com
Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Raytheon Technologies Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RTX)
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Raytheon Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share.
Recap: FuboTV Q2 Earnings
FuboTV FUBO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FuboTV beat estimated earnings by 34.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.69. Revenue was up $91.01 million from the same period last...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings
Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Recap: Cogent Comms Hldgs Q2 Earnings
Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cogent Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $7.54 million from...
Recap: Integral Ad Science Q2 Earnings
Integral Ad Science IAS reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Integral Ad Science missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $25.25 million from...
Recap: Western Asset Mortgage Q2 Earnings
Western Asset Mortgage WMC reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Western Asset Mortgage beat estimated earnings by 4.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.42. Revenue was down $355 thousand from...
Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights
Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
Recap: Twist Bioscience Q3 Earnings
Twist Bioscience TWST reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Twist Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 17.56%, reporting an EPS of $-1.08 versus an estimate of $-1.31. Revenue was up $21.09 million from the same...
Digi International: Q3 Earnings Insights
Digi International DGII reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digi International beat estimated earnings by 21.62%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $24.44 million from the same...
Comments / 0