Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Gilead Sciences, CVS, Electronic Arts and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Gilead Sciences — Shares of the biopharma company rose 6.6% after quarterly revenue of $6.26 billion smashed a FactSet estimate of $5.86 billion. Full-year revenue guidance of $24.5 billion also came in better than expected. CVS Health — The...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Recap: Insulet Q2 Earnings
Insulet PODD reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Insulet missed estimated earnings by 127.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last...
Canopy Growth Earnings Preview
Canopy Gwth CGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Canopy Gwth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Canopy Gwth bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
Kellogg's pricier cereals help bolster sales, profit forecasts
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Kellogg Co (K.N) raised its forecast for full-year earnings on Thursday after topping estimates for quarterly sales, as higher prices for its breakfast cereals and snacks helped it overcome cost-related challenges.
CVS raises annual COVID-related revenue forecast to $3 billion
Aug 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday lifted its annual outlook for COVID-19-related revenue as it expects sales of over-the-counter coronavirus tests to more than double this year, sending shares up over 5%.
Fluor Shares Slip Post Q2 Revenue Miss
Fluor Corp FLR reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 10.5% year-over-year to $3.3 billion, missing the consensus of $3.37 billion. Revenue by segments: Energy Solutions $1.33 billion (+0.83% Y/Y), Urban Solutions $1.01 billion (-16.9% Y/Y), Mission Solutions $547 million (-22.6% Y/Y) and Others $417 million (-6.9% Y/Y). Total segment...
Expedia Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Expedia Group EXPE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Expedia Group beat estimated earnings by 24.05%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.58. Revenue was up $1.07 billion from the same...
Liberty SiriusXM Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM Gr beat estimated earnings by 77.14%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $0.7. Revenue was up $95.00 million from...
Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview
Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Choice Hotels Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Choice Hotels Intl CHH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Choice Hotels Intl missed estimated earnings by 1.38%, reporting an EPS of $1.43 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $89.63 million from...
Recap: Cytokinetics Q2 Earnings
Cytokinetics CYTK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cytokinetics beat estimated earnings by 77.45%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-1.02. Revenue was up $86.12 million from the same period last...
Cavco Indus: Q1 Earnings Insights
Cavco Indus CVCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cavco Indus beat estimated earnings by 29.24%, reporting an EPS of $6.63 versus an estimate of $5.13. Revenue was up $257.92 million from the same...
Prestige Consumer: Q1 Earnings Insights
Prestige Consumer PBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Prestige Consumer beat estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.04. Revenue was up $7.88 million from the same...
Beyond Meat: Q2 Earnings Insights
Beyond Meat BYND reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Beyond Meat missed estimated earnings by 29.66%, reporting an EPS of $-1.53 versus an estimate of $-1.18. Revenue was down $2.39 million from the same...
Recap: iRobot Q2 Earnings
IRobot IRBT reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iRobot beat estimated earnings by 77.42%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-1.55. Revenue was down $110.25 million from the same period last...
Recap: CSW Industrials Q1 Earnings
CSW Industrials CSWI reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CSW Industrials beat estimated earnings by 34.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $1.4. Revenue was up $38.67 million from the same...
Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings
Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
Recap: Rocket Companies Q2 Earnings
Rocket Companies RKT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was down $1.40 billion from the same...
