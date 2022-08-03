ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Matt Ryan Believes Colts’ Offense Can Be Dynamic

By Andrew Moore
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcJG2_0h30UqY100

As Frank Reich has preached all offseason about being multiple on offense, the former NFL MVP thinks the Colts can be just that.

It was another hot and humid day down in Westfield as the Indianapolis Colts put on the pads for the first time.

There is a different feel around practice when the pads go on. Due to the CBA, teams only have a certain number of days they can practice in full pads during the preseason. But with pads comes a new level of intensity.

“Football starts today,” quipped Colts quarterback Matt Ryan after practice had concluded.

In a day that focused on a lot of red zone work, the defense had an edge throughout the day. The defense won two of the last three reps to end practice, forcing the offense to run sprints after the session. After an hour and a half of practice, that is not something anyone wants to do.

“Not great, not great,” Ryan chuckled when asked how he felt running sprints. “I went down pretty hard on one of them. It was a little slick. But we’ve got to win those periods at the end as an offense, but it’s good stuff. It’s good for us.”

It is normal for the defense to be ahead of the offense at this point in camp. But that does not mean Ryan and the offense are making excuses. Instead, the Colts’ offense is trying to get better every single day to maximize what the group can accomplish.

A focus of head coach Frank Reich and the Colts front office since the 2021 season ended has been to be less predictable on offense. Indy became very run-centric to end the year with the ascension of Jonathan Taylor and the decline of Carson Wentz. With the addition of Ryan at quarterback, involving Nyheim Hines more in the passing game, and getting contributions from Parris Campbell and Alec Pierce, the pieces are in place for a much different Colts’ offense in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEVnq_0h30UqY100

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

“The game has changed a lot but winning on both sides of the line of scrimmage still counts,” Ryan explained. “The way this team has run the football here for the last handful of years, the back that we have in Jonathan and also as kind of a change-up in Nyheim and what he can do. It’s dynamic.”

Ryan knows how much a good running game can make a quarterback’s life easier. After experiencing the best seasons of his career with Michael Turner and Devonta Freeman in the backfield with the Atlanta Falcons, the presence of a running game opens up the playbook. After a season in which Taylor led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns, defenses may have to pick their poison on who they try to stop.

“It’s great as a quarterback,” he admitted. “It helps in so many ways. It helps in pass protection, it creates lanes to throw, it gets suck on play-action. It does a lot of the things that you like. It also wears down a defense. You will find no bigger proponent of the run game than myself and I’m fired up to play with these guys.”

Not only has Ryan noticed what this offense is capable of, but Reich has as well. Reich wants his offense to use play-action to open things up down the field, becoming more of a timing-based scheme. Ryan allows the Colts to do this, reverting to a style of offense the team used in 2020 with Philip Rivers and in 2018 with Andrew Luck.

“We want to be a run, play-action team and then be efficient and excellent in situational football,” Reich said after practice Tuesday. “Matt brings all of that. He’s great run, play-action, and he likes being under center. So, we’ll mix under center and in gun. He’s been good his whole career in situational football and then on top of that, he’s got that clutch gene – that in (the) fourth quarter he’s come through in the clutch many times. I really think the team is put together and gelling in the right direction.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WENIi_0h30UqY100

© Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan has continued to be everything the Colts have hoped for and more. He has taken command of the Colts’ offense and brought a sense of urgency to the team, pushing up-tempo practices that lead the team to finish early each day. His leadership and attention to detail, combined with his football IQ and pinpoint accuracy, have wowed teammates since the moment he touched down in Indy.

“I think he (Matt Ryan) is a great leader first off,” wide receiver Ashton Dulin acknowledged. “Takes everybody and holds everybody accountable to the same standard whether you are the first guy on the depth chart or the last guy. Every guy is held to the same standard. That brings everyone together as a room. It elevates everybody’s game. He will quiz you out of the blue in the hallway like what do you got on this play? It’s fun. He is great to be around, a great leader, a great person, and couldn’t be happier to have him.”

It is easy to say these things at the beginning of August when things are clicking. But the Colts believe this will carry over to the regular season, expecting a much more dynamic and efficient offense in 2022. Not only is the running game as strong as it was a year ago, but the quarterback position looks to have undergone a serious improvement also.

As the pads go on, the confidence of the Colts grows, and that should put the rest of the league on notice.

Do you think the Colts' offense will be more dynamic with Matt Ryan under center? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL .

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Odell Beckham Jr.’s 8-word message to Dez Bryant advocating for a return to Cowboys

Dez Bryant last played in the NFL during the 2020 season for the Baltimore Ravens. However, it was not a very productive period of time for his career. He is however synonymous with the Dallas Cowboys organization. He spent the first eight years of his career there, making the Pro Bowl three times. Earlier this year in May, Bryant spoke to TMZ and shared his desire to come out of retirement and return to the Cowboys. Then on Monday, he posted a video of himself working out vigorously.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Andrew Luck
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Peyton Manning News

During this Thursday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, it was announced that a special telecast is in the work for this college football season. McAfee and the rest of his crew will work alongside Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to broadcast six games this fall. "We have officially agreed alongside...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: 'Motherf----r' Quarterback Tom Brady Referenced Identified

Just last summer, on an episode of “The Shop” on HBO, Tom Brady made headlines when he called out an NFL team. The seven-time Super Bowl champion couldn't believe that team was sticking with an unnamed quarterback when he was still a free agent and determining his future. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?'” Brady said.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Mvp#Cba
The Spun

Bears Actively Pursuing Trade For Former Top Draft Pick

With training camp in full swing, the Chicago Bears are apparently trying to find a way to trade their second-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft. According to Peggy Kusinski of ESPN Radio, the Bears are "actively trying" to trade offensive lineman Teven Jenkins. Jenkins reportedly fell out of favor...
CHICAGO, IL
brownsnation.com

Browns RB Comments On The Changes Under Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns fans have to wait a bit longer before seeing quarterback Deshaun Watson in action. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended that he serve a six-game suspension due to his violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. That infraction stemmed from his sexual misconduct cases, most of which...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agent Signing

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to a one-year deal. Barr, a former first-round pick for the Minnesota Vikings, had 72 total tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions during the 2021 season. Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, who happens to be a fan of the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan’s message on the greatness of Colts Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan hasn’t been around running back Jonathan Taylor for long, but he has already realized how good the third-year player is. Ryan, the longtime Atlanta Falcons quarterback, was traded to the Colts in March. Now with training camp underway, he is getting his first look at Taylor and this Colts running game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
927
Followers
1K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

 https://www.si.com/nfl/colts

Comments / 0

Community Policy