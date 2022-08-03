Town of Oolitic already preparing for Second Annual Trunk or Treat event

Read on www.wbiw.com
Related
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday, August 8th at 4:30 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the agenda:. Call To Order. New Business. Receiving And Opening; And Acceptance...
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday, August 8th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Reading of Minutes – July 11th. New Business.
wbiw.com
Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Odon VFW 9627 and Auxiliary to host 7th Annual Cancer Ride
ODON – Odon VFW Post 9627 and Auxiliary will hold their 7th Annual Cancer Ride on September 17, 2022. Registration will run from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by the pre-ride informational meeting. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm and will begin and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council works session scheduled for today has been canceled
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the Common Council has canceled the work session scheduled for today, Friday, August 5, 2022. The meeting was to begin at noon.
wbiw.com
Register to attend Becky Skillman Leadership Institute
BEDFORD – The Becky Skillman Leadership Institute was started to encourage leaders to aim higher, inspire others, maximize their potential, and express leadership in its truest form – through service. Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at...
vincennespbs.org
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
wbiw.com
Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th
BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6:30 p.m. IV. REPORTS (A maximum of twenty minutes is set aside for each part of this section.) A. Councilmembers. B. The Mayor and City Offices. C. Council Committees. D. Public*. V. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND...
wbiw.com
Riverside Antiques raised $500 to split between the Men’s Warming Shelter and Becky’s Place
BEDFORD – Between vendor fees, 10 percent off store-wide sales, and donations in a donation jar Riverside Antiques raised $500 during its community yard sale on Saturday, July 30th. Both Becky’s Place and the Men’s Warming Shelter were given $250 each. Lisa Dalton the owner of Riverside...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington considers relocating utilities to the Winston Thomas Site
BLOOMINGTON – During its August 1 meeting, the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) staff recommended to the Utilities Service Board Property and Planning subcommittee the potential relocation of the CBU Service Center to the former Winston Thomas Wastewater Treatment Plant site. After reviewing the Winston Thomas Site master plan...
witzamfm.com
Road closure planned for State Road 37
Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy announce construction of “Hornet Highway”
SPRINGVILLE – Construction for the “Hornet Highway” for Springville Community Academy is currently underway in anticipation of their first school year. During their regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th, the SCA School Board approved up to $15,000 to create the roadway, for families to drop their children off and pick them up for school on the north side of the building.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 5, 2022
2:16 a.m. Travis Hillenburg, 43, Bedford, possession of meth. 12:01 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 1700 block of 25th Street. 12:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 14th and H streets. 12:36 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Murray Park. 2:16 a.m. Traffic stop at L...
wbiw.com
Four people have filed for the NLCS Board of Trustees
LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. No one has filed for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees. Candidates interested in filing for the upcoming school board races for NLCS, and Mitchell Community Schools can now file. Positions that...
wbiw.com
John Lowery Municipal hours to change for the remainder of the swimming season
BEDFORD – With schools back in session, John Lowery Municipal pool will only be open on weekends for the remainder of the season before closing on September 6th. Saturday August 6th & Sunday, August 7th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday August 13th & Sunday, August 14th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, August 20th...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
wbiw.com
Indiana Landmarks and City of Bedford selling Krenke-Goff Building
BEDFORD – Located in Bedford’s Courthouse Square Historic District, the Krenke-Goff Building offers more than 10,000 square feet of potential. The building is listed at $159,900. After saving the structure from demolition and stabilizing it, Indiana Landmarks and the City of Bedford are partnering to sell the building.
wbiw.com
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
Comments / 0