ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Town of Oolitic already preparing for Second Annual Trunk or Treat event

wbiw.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday, August 8th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Reading of Minutes – July 11th. New Business.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Odon VFW 9627 and Auxiliary to host 7th Annual Cancer Ride

ODON – Odon VFW Post 9627 and Auxiliary will hold their 7th Annual Cancer Ride on September 17, 2022. Registration will run from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., followed by the pre-ride informational meeting. The ride will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 pm and will begin and...
ODON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
wbiw.com

Register to attend Becky Skillman Leadership Institute

BEDFORD – The Becky Skillman Leadership Institute was started to encourage leaders to aim higher, inspire others, maximize their potential, and express leadership in its truest form – through service. Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at...
BEDFORD, IN
vincennespbs.org

German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Scouts Night will be held on Thursday, August 18th

BEDFORD – Learn all about joining Boys Scouts during the Hoosier Trails Council Join Scouts Night. Boys and girls in grades Kindergarten through 5th grade looking for adventure and fun are invited to join Cub Scouts in Lawrence County on Thursday, August 18th. Scheduled at various locations, signups will...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6:30 p.m. IV. REPORTS (A maximum of twenty minutes is set aside for each part of this section.) A. Councilmembers. B. The Mayor and City Offices. C. Council Committees. D. Public*. V. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington considers relocating utilities to the Winston Thomas Site

BLOOMINGTON – During its August 1 meeting, the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) staff recommended to the Utilities Service Board Property and Planning subcommittee the potential relocation of the CBU Service Center to the former Winston Thomas Wastewater Treatment Plant site. After reviewing the Winston Thomas Site master plan...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
witzamfm.com

Road closure planned for State Road 37

Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com

Springville Community Academy announce construction of “Hornet Highway”

SPRINGVILLE – Construction for the “Hornet Highway” for Springville Community Academy is currently underway in anticipation of their first school year. During their regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th, the SCA School Board approved up to $15,000 to create the roadway, for families to drop their children off and pick them up for school on the north side of the building.
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 5, 2022

2:16 a.m. Travis Hillenburg, 43, Bedford, possession of meth. 12:01 a.m. Runaway juvenile reported in the 1700 block of 25th Street. 12:11 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at 14th and H streets. 12:36 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at Murray Park. 2:16 a.m. Traffic stop at L...
wbiw.com

Four people have filed for the NLCS Board of Trustees

LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. No one has filed for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees. Candidates interested in filing for the upcoming school board races for NLCS, and Mitchell Community Schools can now file. Positions that...
MITCHELL, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
JASONVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Landmarks and City of Bedford selling Krenke-Goff Building

BEDFORD – Located in Bedford’s Courthouse Square Historic District, the Krenke-Goff Building offers more than 10,000 square feet of potential. The building is listed at $159,900. After saving the structure from demolition and stabilizing it, Indiana Landmarks and the City of Bedford are partnering to sell the building.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary

MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
MAUMEE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy