Storm chances increase across the Borderland

The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | Clareifi
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Coliseum weekends booked through end of 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Coliseum has released a full schedule of events for the rest of the year. Omar Ropele, President of the El Paso Sports Commission said the venue is booked every weekend through the beginning of next year. "I tell my staff,...
cbs4local.com
Child Crisis Center of El Paso feeling the impacts of sky-high inflation
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Historic inflation rates continue to put a strain on budgets across the nation. One El Paso organization is feeling the impact and is in need of donations. Non-profits like the Child Crisis Center rely mostly on donations, have seen an increase in operating costs.
cbs4local.com
Racetrack Drive between Doniphan, Paisano closed after wastewater line struck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Racetrack Drive between Doniphan and Paisano on the Texas and New Mexico border is closed Wednesday afternoon due to a contractor hitting a wastewater line, according to El Paso Water. The wastewater line was hit at the construction site of phase 2 of the...
cbs4local.com
Sun Bowl Association to announce 2022 Sun Court Friday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Sun Bowl Association will host the 2022 Sun Court Coronation on Friday at the El Paso Country Club. During the Coronation, Executive Director Bernie Olivas, Sun Bowl Association President Robert Dunlop and Sun Court Chairperson Linda Smith will present and announce the 2022 Sun Queen and her court.
cbs4local.com
House fire on Point East Lane in east El Paso reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews are responding to a fire in east El Paso. The fire was reported at a home in the 1900 block of Pointe East Lane. Fire officials said no injuries were reported. An update at 4:55 p.m. stated the fire was...
cbs4local.com
Live Action El Paso hosts hike-a-thon every other Saturdays through October
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Anyone who loves trails and the outdoors is invited to participate in the Live Active El Paso Hike-A-Thon series that starts this Saturday and runs through October. at various trails and trailheads. The series will run every other Saturday. It encourages people of all...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office extends fan drive to help residents stay cool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to donate new or used fans for their fan drive. Donations will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 3850 Justice Dr. Deputies...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Fire Department to hosts wet-down ceremonies for rescue, fire units
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will host two new state-of-the-art emergency response units for the members of the department, to help support their lifesaving mission. Two wet-down ceremonies will be held to welcome the new Rescue 19 and pumper 21 units into service. A...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Opera takes performances to streetcars, local parks this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Friday night marks the first of many events for the El Paso Opera's Viva Frida! month. The month of August will be filled with opportunities to see the El Paso Opera perform, leading up to their performance of Frida at Abraham Chavez Theater on Aug. 27, 2022.
cbs4local.com
Socorro ISD addresses capacity issues at several campuses
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — While two of El Paso's biggest school districts consolidate, that is not the case with the Socorro Independent School District. SISD is facing capacity issues at several campuses. Several parents reached out to CBS4 regarding capacity issues at Sgt. Jose F. Carrasco Elementary. Saying...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police ramps up patrol in school zones, cracks down on drivers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso police are cracking down on people breaking the law in school zones since class is back in session. “Parents tend to worry a lot when coming back to school, one thing that we want to do as the El Paso Police Department, the traffic unit, is to reassure parents that the roadways are safe for them by amping up our traffic enforcement, El Paso police officer Joseph Perez said.
cbs4local.com
Motorcycle crash in east El Paso sends one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash in east El Paso Thursday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle happened on North Clark Drive and Geronimo Drive, the spokesperson...
cbs4local.com
El Paso woman celebrates her 108th birthday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso resident Justina Robles Davila celebrated her 108th birthday with her loved ones on Thursday. Davila, who is also known as "Mama Tina," was born and raised in Jayuya, Puerto Rico and has been living in El Paso for several years now. Davila...
cbs4local.com
El Paso United provides comfort for students, teachers returning to school
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso United Family Resiliency Center is providing students and teachers comfort as they return to school. The El Paso United Family reminds the community that services continue for the community so students, parents, and the school staff can feel safe and return with the same warmth, enthusiasm, and compassion they bring to the start of any school year.
cbs4local.com
Man in Las Cruces shoplifting, police pursuit wanted after leaving El Paso hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man involved in an aggravated robbery that ended in a high-speed police pursuit is wanted by police. On July 27, Joshua Lopez was allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Las Cruces. Lopez who fled the...
cbs4local.com
Blue Flame building lit white on anniversary of Aug. 3 shooting in honor of victims
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The residents of and staff of the Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises will honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, Walmart shooting by lighting the Blue Flame building Wednesday. HOME’s historic Blue Flame building in Downtown El Paso was lit in white to honor...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans gather at Healing Garden to honor lives lost in Aug. 3 shooting
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It was a somber night at the Healing Garden inside Ascarate Park as El Pasoans marked the third anniversary of the Aug. 3, 2019, Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Family, friends, loved ones and community members made their way to the garden to pay their...
cbs4local.com
Multi-vehicle crash involving Texas DPS vehicle at intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a Texas Department of Public Safety vehicle was reported in the Upper Valley Thursday morning. The crash happened at Osborne Drive and Mesa Street near El Paso Police Department Command Center. Texas DPS, Border Patrol and El Paso...
cbs4local.com
New Mexico hits record high cannabis sales in July
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that July cannabis sales set a new record for monthly total sales, topping every previous month including April, New Mexico’s first month of legalized recreational, or “adult-use” cannabis sales. During the month of...
cbs4local.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates new campus at Jefferson High
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Jefferson High School was in need of renovations. The 100-year-old brick building has finally been replaced by a brand new state-of-the-art facility. El Paso Independent School District spent over 30 million dollars on the new campus for the silver foxes of Jefferson High. Kevin...
