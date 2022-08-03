City of Mitchell to meet on Tuesday, August 9 to discuss the city’s stormwater issue

Read on www.wbiw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a special session on Monday, August 8th at 4:30 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the agenda:. Call To Order. New Business. Receiving And Opening; And Acceptance...
wbiw.com
The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Redevelopment Authority will meet on Monday, August 8th at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street. On the Agenda:. Call to Order. Reading of Minutes – July 11th. New Business.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet on Wednesday, August 10th. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Council Chambers room 115 at the Showers Building at 401 North Morton Street. The meeting may also be accessed at this link. Chairing the meeting will be Council...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington considers relocating utilities to the Winston Thomas Site
BLOOMINGTON – During its August 1 meeting, the City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) staff recommended to the Utilities Service Board Property and Planning subcommittee the potential relocation of the CBU Service Center to the former Winston Thomas Wastewater Treatment Plant site. After reviewing the Winston Thomas Site master plan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council works session scheduled for today has been canceled
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Office of the Common Council has canceled the work session scheduled for today, Friday, August 5, 2022. The meeting was to begin at noon.
wbiw.com
Register to attend Becky Skillman Leadership Institute
BEDFORD – The Becky Skillman Leadership Institute was started to encourage leaders to aim higher, inspire others, maximize their potential, and express leadership in its truest form – through service. Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at...
wbiw.com
Springville Community and Rural Foundation Inc.’s board of trustees will meet in both regular and executive sessions on Thursday
SPRINGVILLE – The board of trustees of the Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. (SCARF) will meet on Thursday, August 4th for a regular session at 7:30 p.m. The regular meeting will be followed by an executive session at 8 p.m. or immediately following the regular meeting. The meetings...
wbiw.com
Four people have filed for the NLCS Board of Trustees
LAWRENCE CO. – Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. No one has filed for the Mitchell Community School Board of Trustees. Candidates interested in filing for the upcoming school board races for NLCS, and Mitchell Community Schools can now file. Positions that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Mills Pool closes for the season; Griffy Lake Nature Preserve is celebrated, and 17th Street reopens to two-way traffic
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Knox County projects suffer electrical setbacks
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The lights are still out at the Ouabache Trails Park. The park has been dealing with electrical issues since June, and it closed indefinitely last week as repairs took place to bring back power. Knox County parks and recreation superintendent Rhonda Foster said the park is still closed, as weather has caused […]
wbiw.com
State Road 45/46 bridge renamed over I-69 in honor of Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver
MONROE CO.— The State Road 45/46 bridge over I-69 in Bloomington (Exit 120) was officially renamed to honor fallen Monroe County Reserve Deputy Sheriff James Driver Thursday afternoon. A small ceremony took place inside the Monroe County Courthouse in Bloomington. Senate Concurrent Resolution 13 was passed earlier this year...
wbiw.com
Indiana Landmarks and City of Bedford selling Krenke-Goff Building
BEDFORD – Located in Bedford’s Courthouse Square Historic District, the Krenke-Goff Building offers more than 10,000 square feet of potential. The building is listed at $159,900. After saving the structure from demolition and stabilizing it, Indiana Landmarks and the City of Bedford are partnering to sell the building.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
witzamfm.com
Road closure planned for State Road 37
Crawford Co.– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 37 for a slide correction. Beginning on or around Tuesday, August 16, crews will close SR 37 near English for a slide correction. The closure will occur just over one mile north of State Road 64. During the closure crews will be performing work on an identified slide. A soil mill wall will be utilized to stabilize the slide. Crews will also make repairs to the roadway. Slide correction work is expected to last until the end of November, depending on the weather.
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
wbiw.com
Riverside Antiques raised $500 to split between the Men’s Warming Shelter and Becky’s Place
BEDFORD – Between vendor fees, 10 percent off store-wide sales, and donations in a donation jar Riverside Antiques raised $500 during its community yard sale on Saturday, July 30th. Both Becky’s Place and the Men’s Warming Shelter were given $250 each. Lisa Dalton the owner of Riverside...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
wbiw.com
St. Vincent School is fully staffed and still accepting new students
BEDFORD – With the 2022-2023 academic school year quickly approaching for many local schools, there is still time to register your child at St. Vincent de Paul School (SVS). With the difficult decision of finding the best opportunity for your student and the uncertainty of what schools can offer, the fully staffed SVS offers these five facts about what they can offer you and your child for the upcoming year.
wbiw.com
John Lowery Municipal hours to change for the remainder of the swimming season
BEDFORD – With schools back in session, John Lowery Municipal pool will only be open on weekends for the remainder of the season before closing on September 6th. Saturday August 6th & Sunday, August 7th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday August 13th & Sunday, August 14th: 12-6 p.m. Saturday, August 20th...
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Road Closure in Greene Co.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a road closure on State Road 48 in Jasonville. Beginning on or around this Monday, August 8, SR 48 in Jasonville will be closed for railroad work. During the closure, crews will be replacing the railroad crossing in downtown Jasonville. Work is expected...
wbiw.com
Maumee Scout Reservation celebrating 50th anniversary
MAUMEE – Scouts and former Scouts from across Indiana will converge Friday through Sunday on Maumee Scout Reservation, located in the Hoosier National Forest, to celebrate 50 years of Scouting on the beloved property. Participants will relive memories of camp activities, take camp tours, conduct a campfire program, and...
Comments / 0