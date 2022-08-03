ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Generals Use Big First Inning to top Bombers in TCL Playoff Opener

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 2 days ago
A word from Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

The following article is provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Quintin Shepherd, Supt. of the Victoria I.S.D. I can still picture the radio cassette player that sat on top of our little spinet piano in the farmhouse where I grew up. As I have shared several times previously, I grew up rural poor during the farm crisis and my parents were amazing at giving us nearly everything we needed, but now as an adult, I recognize the astounding ways they stretched our resources to make ends meet. How we had a piano, I’ll never know.
M4 Restaurant and Hospitality Group earns City beautification award

Keep Victoria Beautiful staff and M4 Restaurant and Hospitality Group employees and management pose for a photo Aug. 2 at Chick-fil-A headquarters, 108 E. Constitution St. M4 Restaurant and Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Chick-fil-A in Victoria, received KVB’s business beautification award for the month of August. The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify the Victoria community through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements. To nominate a business to receive the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
City Council proposes lower property tax rate for next fiscal year

VICTORIA, Texas – During the Aug. 2 City Council meeting, the council voted to propose a lower property tax for the next fiscal year. The proposal recommended a property tax rate of $0.5582 per $100 of valuation, a decrease of $0.030 from last year’s tax rate. If the council adopts the proposed rate, the City will see an increase of $1.37 million in total property tax revenue due to the City’s tax base growth, including new development. The approval of the new rate will also mark the third year in a row that the City has either decreased the property tax rate or kept it the same.
