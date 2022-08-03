Generals Use Big First Inning to top Bombers in TCL Playoff Opener

The following article is provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. Quintin Shepherd, Supt. of the Victoria I.S.D. I can still picture the radio cassette player that sat on top of our little spinet piano in the farmhouse where I grew up. As I have shared several times previously, I grew up rural poor during the farm crisis and my parents were amazing at giving us nearly everything we needed, but now as an adult, I recognize the astounding ways they stretched our resources to make ends meet. How we had a piano, I’ll never know.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO