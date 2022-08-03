ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rangers Burned by Baltimore, Mateo

By Zach Taylor
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Sun

Trey Mancini, fiancee Sara Perlman say goodbye to Baltimore: ‘It really was a dream come true for me to play for the Orioles’

Even now, several days removed from the curtain call that marked the end of Trey Mancini’s career as an Oriole at Camden Yards, he and his fiancee Sara Perlman get goosebumps thinking about it. The crowd chanted Mancini’s name, eager for a way to say goodbye to a player who’s known no other home in the big leagues. Mancini, who had just hit an inside-the-park home run on July 28, which the ...
Yardbarker

Orioles GM flew to Texas to explain deadline moves to core players

Not every team’s trade deadline moves resonated with players and fans, with the Baltimore Orioles providing a strong example of that. Despite winning 26 of their last 40 games and moving within a half game of the second AL Wild Card spot, the Orioles took on the role of trade deadline sellers. Outfielder Trey Mancini was sent to the Houston Astros while All-Star closer Jorge Lopez was sent to the Minnesota Twins. The Orioles received prospects in both deals, despite having Lopez under team control through 2024.
CBS Baltimore

Mancini hits HR in first at-bat with Houston Astros

BALTIMORE -- Trey Mancini's last at-bat in Baltimore was a home run, and his first at bat on the Houston Astros was the same result.Only the circumstances were, well, very different.In Wednesday's Astros-Red Sox game, Mancini hit a high shot to left field with a man on in the bottom of the 2nd inning that landed 377 feet away, according to MLB Statcast, landing in a section of Minute Maid Park known as the Crawford Boxes.Under the new outfield dimensions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where the left-field wall was pushed back before the start of the season, Mancini's...
Larry Brown Sports

Yardbarker

First-Round Pick to Make Rangers, MLB Debut

The time has come for Cole Ragans to finally make his Texas Rangers debut. Ragans, a former first-round pick who is the Rangers’ No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, is the probable starting pitcher for Thursday’s series opener with the Chicago White Sox. He reported to Arlington on...
Yardbarker

Two homers from Jorge Mateo drive O's past Rangers

Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs as the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Jordan Lyles tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run. Mateo, a shortstop batting in the No. 9 spot, drilled a three-run home run during Baltimore's...
The Associated Press

Rangers introduce Rocker same day that 2 past No. 1s debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kumar Rocker will spend a few more days around the Texas Rangers before going to Arizona, where the third overall draft pick is expected to make his organizational debut in the fall instructional league. “Getting through this process is the starting line,” Rocker said when formally introduced by the Rangers on Thursday, more than a week after signing a contract with a $5.2 million bonus. “So, pitching out there, getting free and being myself, it’s a great step in the right direction.” Hours after Rocker’s introduction at the stadium, two of the the Rangers’ former No. 1 picks made their major league debuts. Left-hander Cole Ragans, Texas’ top pick in 2016, was the starting pitcher for the series opener against the Chicago White Sox. Since being selected, Ragans has had Tommy John surgery twice. Bubba Thompson, selected by the Rangers in the first round in 2017, was called up from Triple-A, and was in the lineup batting ninth and playing left field. Thompson was hitting .303 with 13 homers, 48 RBIs and 49 stolen bases in 80 games at Round Rock.
CBS Baltimore

Orioles win 6-3 for first-ever season series sweep of Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- The Baltimore Orioles are still winning games after trading slugger Trey Mancini and closer Jorge López, and still hope to have plenty to play for this season. "I think our guys did a great job of of understanding what's still ahead of us," manager Brandon Hyde said after the O's completed their first season series sweep over Texas with a 6-3 win on Wednesday. "We're gonna miss those guys, no doubt. Those are friends and great teammates and they're hard to replace. But also we still have a season to play, and our guys are playing...
