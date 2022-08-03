Man Utd players including Cristiano Ronaldo criticised by Erik ten Hag for leaving friendly early

Erik ten Hag has said that the spotlight should not solely be on Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano early as several other players did the same.Ronaldo was pictured leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's 1-1 draw after being substituted at half time. Diogo Dalot was also pictured leaving early but had not played, having appeared in the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid a day earlier.Ronaldo's early exit was the latest flashpoint in a summer which has seen the 37-year-old inform United that he wishes to leave the club, only to struggle for potential...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 17 HOURS AGO