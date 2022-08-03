Man Utd players including Cristiano Ronaldo criticised by Erik ten Hag for leaving friendly early

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
Man Utd could be forced into playing wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo against Brighton with Anthony Martial ruled out injured
MANCHESTER UNITED may be forced to play an unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo in their Premier League opener this weekend after Anthony Martial was ruled out through injury. The Red Devils kick off their campaign at home to Brighton on Sunday. And it appeared unlikely that Ronaldo would feature as his future...
BBC
Transfer news: United monitoring Vardy situation
Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min), external. A club from Saudi Arabia's Pro League has indicated their offer of a move for Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, would remain on the table after the World Cup if his future remains unresolved. (CBS Sports), external.
Report: Chelsea Met With Agent Of Inter Milan's Cesare Casadei
It is very apparent that Chelsea are looking to bolster their youth ranks this summer, with recent reports stating they have met with the agent of another target.
BBC
'You don't need any player, you need the right player'
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he thinks his squad is strong enough - although they could still strengthen it. United host Brighton on Sunday in Ten Hag's first game in charge. The Red Devils have signed defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and midfielder...
BBC
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest 'love' sealed signing after Man Utd exit
Jesse Lingard says the "love" of Nottingham Forest's owners convinced him to move to the City Ground. Lingard, 29, felt "all I could say was yes" as he rejected lucrative overseas offers to sign a one-year deal. Speaking about Forest's approach, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I could have...
BBC
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
Gary Neville Delivers His Verdict On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Situation At Manchester United
Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United whilst speaking on Sky Sports during the opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park.
Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo and urges him to be a leader and encourage young Man Utd players amid transfer saga
GARY NEVILLE believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be a leader to Manchester United's young players as he continues to seek a move away. The 37-year-old remains keen to depart Old Trafford in his quest to play Champions League football. After missing the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due...
BBC
Ten Hag keen to focus on more than just Ronaldo ahead of opening match
As expected Erik ten Hag was peppered with questions about Cristiano Ronaldo in his first Premier League press conference as Manchester United manager. He evidently did not want to spend much time discussing the 37-year-old and seized on a question that mentioned Ronaldo's early exit from the stadium during last week's friendly with Rayo Vallecano after playing 45 minutes.
BBC
Ten Hag on team news for Brighton, Ronaldo and finding the right player
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before his first Premier League game in charge against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. Striker Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring injury but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are both fit enough to start.
‘I am really happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’: Erik ten Hag tries to salvage situation with Manchester United
Things are looking up for Manchester United after a successful run of preseason games. Despite that, they are still dealing with a potentially catastrophic transfer situation when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo is reportedly looking to move to a club that will be playing in the Champions League this upcoming campaign, and has been […] The post ‘I am really happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’: Erik ten Hag tries to salvage situation with Manchester United appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo should not be singled out for early exit, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag has said that the spotlight should not solely be on Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano early as several other players did the same.Ronaldo was pictured leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's 1-1 draw after being substituted at half time. Diogo Dalot was also pictured leaving early but had not played, having appeared in the 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid a day earlier.Ronaldo's early exit was the latest flashpoint in a summer which has seen the 37-year-old inform United that he wishes to leave the club, only to struggle for potential...
Lay off Cristiano! Erik ten Hag says it is unfair that the 'spotlight' is on Ronaldo for leaving Man United's friendly against Rayo Vallecano early... but Dutch boss admits he is unsure whether the forward will play against Brighton this weekend
Erik ten Hag leapt to the defence of Cristiano Ronaldo on the eve of the new season as the soap opera surrounding Manchester United's star player continued. After being seen to take a swipe at Ronaldo by telling Dutch television it was 'unacceptable' the player had left United's final pre-season game against Rayo Vallecano before the end, Ten Hag went out of his way to smooth over the controversy.
