Massachusetts State

CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
thecentersquare.com

Bill to expand Social Security benefits nears House floor vote

(The Center Square) – A bill to expand social security benefits is expected to reach the House floor for a vote in the coming weeks. The Social Security Fairness Act, if signed into law, would eliminate two provisions of the original 1935 Social Security Act that reduces the benefits of more than 2 million retirees.
TaxBuzz

IRS Pledges to Improve Taxpayer Experience With New Plan

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has pledged to improve taxpayer administration and taxpayer services in the United States in a new 5-year plan. The government agency's existing processes are infamously clunky, so this is good news for tax filers nationwide.
Fast Company

IRS rejects plan to speed up processing, despite massive paper backlog and delayed tax refunds

Despite drowning in a metaphorical flood, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is not heeding calls to build a metaphorical ark—and taxpayers are paying a literal price. That’s according to Erin M. Collins, the National Taxpayer Advocate, who said in a memo on Tuesday that she was officially appealing a decision by the IRS to reject the timely implementation of simple scanning technology, which would have allowed the agency to “machine read” handwritten paper tax returns.
