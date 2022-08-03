Afghan Refugees Can Now Take Iowa Driver’s Test In Their Own Languages

(Sioux City, IA) — Afghan refugees in western Iowa can now take the state driver’s license exam in their languages, as driving courses are now available in Pashto and Dari for Iowa’s latest arrivals. Refugee organizations collaborate with the Iowa Department of Transportation to ensure the tests are available in Afghan languages. The D-O-T currently offers the test in 21 languages but not in Pashto or Dari. That’s why Lutheran Services of Iowa in Sioux City offers twice monthly opportunities for the test to be translated and read aloud. Ahmedullah Kohbandi passed his written exam last week and says he’s excited to drive to places other than work or home — once he passes the road test.