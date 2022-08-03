ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
ClutchPoints

Allen Robinson’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season

Can wide receiver Allen Robinson help the Los Angeles Rams defend their crown in 2022?. Allen Robinson had his worst season in the NFL last year. He hopes to bounce back by receiving a significant workload increase in Los Angeles’ offense and a much better quarterback in 2022. The per-game use of previous Rams wide receivers, especially Odell Beckham’s, offers a pattern for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay’s offense. That’s good for Robinson since he’s unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp.
