Can wide receiver Allen Robinson help the Los Angeles Rams defend their crown in 2022?. Allen Robinson had his worst season in the NFL last year. He hopes to bounce back by receiving a significant workload increase in Los Angeles’ offense and a much better quarterback in 2022. The per-game use of previous Rams wide receivers, especially Odell Beckham’s, offers a pattern for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay’s offense. That’s good for Robinson since he’s unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO