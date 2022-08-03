Read on steelersdepot.com
Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
Steelers Training Camp Recap: Kenny Pickett Outperforming Mitch Trubisky?
More change should be coming to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition.
J.K. Dobbins gets disappointing update via Ravens’ John Harbaugh
J.K. Dobbins is champing at the bit to return to the gridiron for the Baltimore Ravens following his season-ending knee injury last year. Unfortunately for the third-year running back, he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to return to practice. When asked if the former Ohio State star...
NFL・
Mitch Trubisky reportedly struggling during 1st team reps at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky arrived for training camp preparing to be the starter in Week 1, with a competition
Steelers CB Cam Sutton Suffers Knee Injury at Practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers starting corner left practice for evaluation.
Allen Robinson’s Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
Can wide receiver Allen Robinson help the Los Angeles Rams defend their crown in 2022?. Allen Robinson had his worst season in the NFL last year. He hopes to bounce back by receiving a significant workload increase in Los Angeles’ offense and a much better quarterback in 2022. The per-game use of previous Rams wide receivers, especially Odell Beckham’s, offers a pattern for how Fantasy-friendly the No. 2 role can be in Sean McVay’s offense. That’s good for Robinson since he’s unlikely to earn the top target share on a team with Cooper Kupp.
Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns to Field for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers star safety returns for the first time since his contract extension.
TE Zach Ertz, WR Antoine Wesley, CB Marco Wilson, TE Trey McBride dealing with injuries
The Arizona Cardinals have their toughest week of training camp this week and it is showing as there have been a few injuries. With six straight days of practice and no game at the end of the week, it is a big week for conditioning. A few notable Cardinals players...
Steelers Camp Takeaways: Trubisky, Pickett Win Awards for the Day
Pittsburgh Steelers training continues to heat up.
Broncos Sign UDFA Rookie RB Max Borghi, Place RB Damarea Crockett on IR
A new addition to the backfield.
