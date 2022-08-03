Vin Scully, Dodgers Broadcaster for 67 Years, Dies at 94

Read on 929theticket.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Dodgers Wearing Vin Scully Jersey Patch, Planning Additional Honors
The Los Angeles Dodgers will wear a Vin Scully jersey patch for the remainder of the 2022 season and are in the process of planning additional honors at Dodger Stadium for the Hall of Fame broadcaster. Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten told Orel Hershiser on SportsNet LA that the...
Dodgers: Vin Scully’s best calls and moments
The voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. Here are some of his best moments and calls in baseball. The voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the voice of baseball, Vin Scully, passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday afternoon.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
Major League Baseball teams, coaches and players, as well as the the larger sports community, are remembering longtime Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully after news of his death at 94. On Tuesday, the Dodgers confirmed Scully had died on its official Twitter page, changing their header to a photo...
How To Watch The Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be televised live by SportsNet LA, MLB Network, and can be streamed from the MLB.TV game feed. It can also be listened to on AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio. The Los Angeles Dodgers have encouraged fans...
Vin Scully, legendary sports broadcaster and Los Angeles Dodgers icon, dies at 94
Longtime and legendary broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday, the Dodgers announced. He was 94 years old. "He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw. Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers – and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles," the team said in a statement.
Gonsolin, Dodgers 4-hit revamped Padres in 8-1 win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers threw a four-hiter against the San Diego Padres’ supercharged lineup, winning 8-1 Friday night after honoring Vin Scully. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts led the stadium in a unison call of Scully’s signature “It’s time for Dodgers baseball” during a memorial before the game. Scully died Tuesday at age 94. The NL West rivals met for the first time since San Diego acquired superstar Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers extended their division lead to 13 1/2 games over the Padres and showed no signs of slowing down. Gonsolin (13-1) struck out six and allowed three hits.
Perdomo's bat, stellar defense lift D-backs over Rockies 6-5
PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo is a .200 hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks who carries himself with the confidence of a .300 hitter. The fake-it-till-you-make-it approach worked wonders Friday night. The shortstop hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. “That’s why I work hard, to make plays like that,” Perdomo said. “They give me the opportunity to play every single day and I try to prove to the organization what I have and what we have.” The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh.
Dodgers honoring legendary Vin Scully with microphone patch
Vin Scully, the legendary MLB announcer, died on Wednesday night at 94 years old. One of the most iconic voices of the summer, Scully spent 67 years calling games for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He's an icon for not just baseball fans, but sports fans in general. For the Dodgers,...
Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M's
SEATTLE (AP) — A night after hitting seven home runs and losing, the Los Angeles Angels needed just one long ball to hold off one of the hottest teams in baseball. Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra innings. “It was a well played game in all facets,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We swung the bats well, didn’t punch a bunch across, but got the important ones when needed.”
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts, Clayton Kershaw & Justin Turner Remember Vin Scully
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. News of his death was made public as the Dodgers faced the San Francisco Giants — the team Scully famously grew up rooting for — at Oracle Park. Scully is survived by...
Dodgers Fans Mourn Vin Scully's Death At Stadium, Build Makeshift Memorial
Droves of baseball fans eschewed early bedtimes Tuesday night to head out to Dodger Stadium to pay homage to Vin Scully hours after the legend died -- building a makeshift memorial for the former broadcaster while mourning his passing. Several people lit candles and dropped off trinkets at L.A.'s ballpark...
DeJong lifts Cardinals over Yanks 4-3 in Carpenter's return
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals over the New York Yankees 4-3 Friday night in Matt Carpenter’s return to St. Louis. Carpenter drew a standing ovation in his first visit back to the city where he played 11 seasons, then had two hits. Aaron Judge and Josh Donaldson also had two hits each for the Yankees, and Donaldson drove in two while New York built a 3-2 lead. “A lot of emotions,” Carpenter said. “I spent a lot of time here. I have a lot of great memories here. It was definitely a special moment.” The Cardinals erased the deficit in the eighth. Nolan Arenado hit a one-out single, and Tyler O’Nell worked a two-out walk on a full count.
