Vin Scully, Dodgers Broadcaster for 67 Years, Dies at 94

PHOENIX (AP) — Geraldo Perdomo is a .200 hitter for the Arizona Diamondbacks who carries himself with the confidence of a .300 hitter. The fake-it-till-you-make-it approach worked wonders Friday night. The shortstop hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning, then made a terrific diving snag on a grounder in the ninth to preserve the lead, lifting the Diamondbacks over the Colorado Rockies 6-5 on Friday night. “That’s why I work hard, to make plays like that,” Perdomo said. “They give me the opportunity to play every single day and I try to prove to the organization what I have and what we have.” The Rockies led 5-2 after six innings, but the Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 after Josh Rojas hit a two-run double in the seventh.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 58 MINUTES AGO