Read on www.redbankgreen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
RED BANK: WALKING TOURS HIT THE BRICKS
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Red Bank’s Environmental Commission began a rollout this week of sidewalk markers downtown aimed at enhancing walkability in the central business district and beyond. The AARP grant also paid for materials to build a parklet in the White Street parking lot....
RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS
The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for July, 2022. This information is unedited; see below for additional information. Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of graffiti on 07/06/2022. In the area of Broad St., the owner of a property reported a building was marked with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Gary Watson.
RED BANK: A LENS ON A LITTLE SHAKESPEARE
A scene from the Little Shakespeare staging of ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’ (Photo by Steve Rogers. Click to enlarge.) “A Little Shakespeare” at the Two River Theater in Red Bank introduces the work of the Bard to young actors. The program produces one of his plays with a full cast and crew of teens directed by a seasoned professional.
RED BANK: ROBBERY, ARSON CHARGED
A Red Bank man was arrested on charges he set three fires in the borough and robbed a Little Silver pharmacy in a 12-hour spree earlier this week. Anthony Sambogna, 24, was arrested without incident on Branch Avenue in Little Silver Tuesday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said in a press release Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RED BANK: HOT AND HAZY DAYS AHEAD
Blurred out by heat haze, an umbrella-toting woman crosses Monmouth Street in Red Bank, as seen from Shrewsbury Avenue Tuesday. It’s about to get hotter and hazier. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to peak in the high 80s, and Thursday’s feels-like index may get as high as 104, according to the National Weather Service.
RED BANK: SCHOOL COPS ON HOLD
The Red Bank council tabled a plan to put armed police in the borough’s primary and middle schools Wednesday night. The council’s second session of the month ended with quarreling among members over a requested change to the meeting schedule. On the agenda was a proposed resolution authorizing...
RED BANK: HISTORIC CLOCK BACK ON BROAD
Eight months after it was toppled and damaged by a truck, a 120-year-old clock was returned to its place on Broad Street in Red Bank Tuesday. Mike Walker of Tower Clocks USA overseeing the re-installation. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) After repair work that included creating a...
RED BANK: CHROMEBOOKS ON LOAN AT LIBRARY
The Red Bank Public Library has added Chromebooks to the information technology available for borrowing by patrons. The Red Bank Public Library has a variety of technology available for cardholders to borrow. This lending program is designed to acknowledge the fundamental importance of equal access to the technology and the Internet in modern society. By providing the means to access the internet at home, the Library can help connect members of the community to important resources and services even when the library building is closed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
RED BANK: TOURS ADDED TO APP
Press release from the T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center. In the spring of 2022 students Rhea Kripalani and Emily Luo, of Monmouth County High Tech High School in Lincroft, New Jersey, created three more tours for the Red Bank History app. The new tours include “Arts and Entertainment in Red Bank,” “Expansion of the African American Experience” and “Industry and Transportation of Red Bank.”
RED BANK: BROADWALK SET FOR RETURN
An employee of Catch 19 setting up tables Friday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Outside the traffic-free zone, however, none of the parking-space streateries used over the past two summers have returned, following a sixfold increase in fees by the borough council. . Below, safety barrels were...
RED BANK: CLOTHING, SALADS, SHAKES & MORE
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge) New shops selling vintage clothing, healthy beverages, fresh salads and more have debuted in downtown Red Bank in recent weeks. Say hello to the owners in this midsummer edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
RED BANK: AC OUTAGE SHUTS RIVERVIEW ER
Riverview Medical Center’s emergency room entrance as seen in May, 2020. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) A malfunctioning air conditioning system prompted the temporary closure of the emergency room at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank Wednesday. Patients were being diverted to non-impacted areas of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RED BANK: ANI ART OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Previously limited to military veterans, Red Bank’s tuition-free Ani Art Academy is now open to all adults, and has scholarships available to beginner artists. At this time, we now have 12 individual scholarships available to give to prospective students who are...
LITTLE SILVER: FIRE DAMAGES DRY CLEANER
Customers of a Little Silver dry cleaning business may have an extra wait for their orders following a fire early Saturday morning. Volunteer firefighters stopped the blaze before it could spread to the structure, Chief Tom Smith told redbankgreen. The scene on Branch Avenue Saturday morning. (Photos by John T....
RED BANK: EX-STUDENT LEADS CONSERVATORY
Students perform outside the Monmouth Conservatory’s home on Chestnut Street in 2019. Laura Petillo, below. (Click to enlarge.) Petillo’s history at the Monmouth Conservatory – and as a musician – is storied. At the age of 12, her father, Patrick Appello – himself a lifelong musician and Conservatory instructor – urged her to take lessons with its founders, Irina and Vladic Kovalsky. The nonprofit Conservatory was gifted to the Basie Center as part of the Kovalsky’s 2017 retirement.
SHREWSBURY: YMCA NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS
New YMCA board members (left to right): top row, Annamarie Cutroneo, Natasha Davis; middle row, Loryn Lawson, Molly Kroon, Jennifer Phillips Smith; bottom row, Susan Harbison and Pamela Scott-Johnson. Seven local community-minded professionals from have joined the YMCA of Greater Monmouth County’s board of directors. The 45-member board of...
RED BANK: REFERENDUM ON CHANGE SET
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Adopting its final report en route to dissolving itself, the commission made one last tweak to the November referendum, calling for run-off elections in cases where no candidate wins a majority of votes. Commission member Ben Forest was successful in arguing for...
RED BANK: BROADWALK CURTAILED, FEES UPPED
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) This year’s edition, however, is slated to run only through Labor Day. And new fees for in-street dining will cost restaurateurs twice what they paid over the past two summers, said Bob Zuckerman, executive director of the downtown promotion agency Red Bank RiverCenter.
RED BANK: FORMER MAYOR NICOSIA DIES AT 101
(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Former Red Bank mayor Benedict R. Nicosia died peacefully at his home Saturday, according to an obituary. Nicosia, seated, at the Mayor’s Ball in 2015, above, and as seen in the Red Bank Register in 1965, below. (Photo above by John...
RED BANK: PAVING TO BRING DAYS OF DETOURS
A crew from Montana Construction adjusting one of the new retractable bollards on Broad Street Friday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) Accustomed to detours and dust from an eight-month-long rebuilding of Broad Street, merchants and motorists in Red Bank will face what officials hope will be one last series of shutdowns next week.
redbankgreen
Red Bank, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Red Bank, Fair Haven and Little Silver, New Jersey.http://www.redbankgreen.com
Comments / 0