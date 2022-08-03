Commonwealth Games: NI's Carly McNaul, Jude Gallagher and Eireann Nugent guaranteed boxing medals

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world leading 10.66 seconds for 100m
World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has run the fastest women's 100m of the year, clocking 10.66 seconds to win at the Diamond League in Silesia, Poland. Jamaican Fraser-Pryce, 35, who won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, skipped the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. American Aleia Hobbs...
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk looks massive before Anthony Joshua fight
Two weeks before his rematch with Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looks to be in fierce shape. The 35-year-old Ukrainian fighter has been sharing footage online of his training before the fight on 20 August. Meanwhile, a new British boxing star is born at the Commonwealth Games and Jake Paul v...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
BBC
Hamida Banu: Missing India woman found in Pakistan 'can't wait to go home'
An Indian woman who was missing for 20 years has been found in Pakistan with the help of a video on social media. Hamida Banu left India in 2002 after a recruitment agent promised to get her the job of a cook in Dubai. Instead, she says, she was tricked and trafficked to Pakistan.
BBC
Ex-coach Toni Minichiello guilty of 'gross breaches of trust'
UK Athletics has found coach Toni Minichiello guilty of "gross breaches of trust" that "have had severe consequences for the mental health and mental wellbeing of the athletes under his charge". Minichello, who guided Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic success, was suspended from coaching last year. made inappropriate sexual references...
BBC
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
BBC
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt
Venue: Olympic Stadium, Helsinki Date: Wednesday, 10 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Semi-automated technology to speed up the time taken to reach offside decisions will be used in European club competition for the first time at the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday. European...
BBC
Miss England: Beauty queen with rare condition reaches finals
A beauty queen who uses a catheter for a rare bladder condition says she is "over the moon" after reaching the Miss England finals. Jennifer Carless, from Gilberdyke, was crowned Miss East Yorkshire 2022 at a contest in Doncaster on Saturday. Ms Carless, 18, who has Fowler's Syndrome, said she...
BBC
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
BBC
Thornton Heath fatal explosion: SGN faces 'serious questions', MP says
Neighbours of a young girl who was killed in an explosion say they want answers from their gas supplier. Three other people were taken to hospital after the blast at a house in Thornton Heath, south London. Residents say they reported a strong smell of gas two weeks ago and...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears
A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
BBC
Archie Battersbee 'fought until the end', says mum after son dies
Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old who had been at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, has died. His mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end." She said she was "the proudest mum in the world" as...
BBC
Queen to interrupt Balmoral stay to meet new prime minister
The Queen will interrupt her annual stay in Balmoral in Scotland so she can hold an audience with the incoming new prime minister, says Buckingham Palace. The winner of the Conservative leadership battle is due to be announced on 5 September, when the Queen would usually be in Scotland. But...
BBC
Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios ends three-year title drought in Washington
Nick Kyrgios says the past year has been "an incredible transformation" after he beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka to win the Citi Open and claim his first ATP Tour title since 2019. The Australian, runner-up at Wimbledon last month, won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve in the entire tournament.
