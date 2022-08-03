ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
beyondthetent.com

11 Hot Springs In Virginia You Need To Check Out

How many can say you’ve soaked in naturally made, mineral-enriched thermal springs that are consistently heated by the Earth’s core? Soon this could be you! Since the middle of the eighteenth century, the state of Virginia has become the place to visit to experience the benefits and joys found in thermal springs.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
RICHMOND, VA
WJLA

Gov. Glenn Youngkin to sign bills that will help construct new schools in Virginia

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News spoke to Gov. Glenn Youngkin about two bills he’s signing Friday that will create a program to fund the construction of new schools in Virginia. “This is one of the first times in a long time that the state government is going to be investing this kind of money into school construction across the commonwealth and we have a grant program, we have a loan program, and the two will come together based on level of need in order to provide localities some real support you know, we have to make sure that our kids have the kinds of facilities to learn and thrive, " Youngkin told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Hilton solidifies Virginia footprint, xxpanding global headquarters in Fairfax County

On August 4, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Hilton (NYSE: HLT), the leading global hospitality company, will retain its headquarters in Fairfax County, including significant upgrades to its facility at 7930 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Hilton will re-imagine its space to create an even more vibrant place to convene and collaborate, fully integrating technology into the office experience to meet the needs of today’s workforce.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Community, VA
State
Indiana State
Local
Virginia Business
Fredericksburg, VA
Business
State
Ohio State
City
Fredericksburg, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Fredericksburg, VA
Industry
Augusta Free Press

Historic level of funding for Virginia farmers included in new state budget

Historic levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget which runs through June 30, 2023. Producers throughout the Commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. “We are very excited about the historic level of cost-share funding for farmers in the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Tips on selecting the perfect Virginia-grown watermelon

Watermelons are grown throughout Virginia, but primarily in the southern and eastern parts of the state. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2017 Census of Agriculture, the state’s farmers grew 773 acres of watermelon on 338 farms. When selecting a watermelon at a farm stand or in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Company#Renewable Energy Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Calvert Street Group#Renewable Energy World#Advanced Energy Economy
Virginia Mercury

Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls

A Republican-backed group that aims to promote “election transparency” by publishing voter data from across the country on its website is threatening legal action against Virginia over a new state law banning outside groups from publishing voter rolls online. The Virginia Department of Elections recently sent a letter to the Voter Reference Foundation, run by […] The post Conservative group threatens lawsuit after being told it can’t publish Virginia’s voter rolls appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

The Largest County Fair in Virginia Features an Open Rodeo for Amateurs

The Prince William County Fair gives amateur bull riders a shot at stardom. As the largest county fair in the state of Virginia, the Prince William County Fair will have an abundance of attractions, from a tractor pull to a petting zoo to a demolition derby. But one event stands out as the quintessential fair experience: bull riding.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Fairfax urges vigilance against spotted lanternfly

While there have been no sightings of the destructive insect called the spotted lanternfly in Fairfax County, it is getting closer – as close as Loudoun County – Fairfax officials say, and experts are on the lookout for it. To reduce the spread, the Virginia Department of Agriculture...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Channelocity

Vienna, Virginia Billionaire is Giving his Fortune Away

(Adam Radosavljevic/Adobe Stock Images) Vienna Billionaire, Daniel D'Aniello, is not just wealthy, he's extremely philanthropic. D'Aniello is one of three founds of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm. Notably, he received his Master of Business Administration from Harvard University; and his Bachelor of Arts/Science from Syracuse University.
VIENNA, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy