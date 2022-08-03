Metcalf 2.0 groundbreaking kicks off $5 million project

A 47-year-old man from Iowa was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 29 about a mile south of Platte City on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada driven by Joshua J. Winslow of Prescott, Ia. went off the right side of the roadway, then apparently overcorrected and ended up on its top in a lane of interstate traffic. Winslow was transported to North Kansas City Hospital suffering from what the patrol’s report describes as moderate injuries.

PLATTE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO