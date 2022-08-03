Read on www.polygon.com
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pokémon fans are begging GameFreak to stop the gimmicks after ‘Scarlet and Violet’ trailer
“Game Freak needs to stop” cries PokéFans as some of them believe that these new gimmicks are “getting out of hand”, especially the new one introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In the recent Pokémon Presents, Game Freak has introduced the ‘Terastallize’ battle mechanic. Essentially,...
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Pokémon’ fans are reminiscing about one of the franchise’s most forgotten games
There have been plenty of Pokémon titles over the years, some of which have faded into the background. But today fans are drowning in nostalgia over one forgotten Pokémon game that launched 17 years ago today. On Aug. 4, 2005, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness launched as the...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Battle Mechanic
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed its brand new battle mechanic. The new Pokemon games, due out later this year, will feature the Terastal Phenomenon, a new mechanic that causes Pokemon to literally crystallize and gain a large crown-like jewel to appear on top of their head. Terastallization not only blings out a Pokemon, it also causes attacks of a certain type to receive a boost. Which type of attack receives that boost is determined by a Pokemon's "Tera Type." While most Pokemon have a Tera Type that matches their normal typing (i.e., most Pikachu will have an Electric Tera Type), some Pokemon will have deviating Tera Types that offer more strategies in battle.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
dotesports.com
New Hogwarts Legacy cutscene, character customization options shown off during tech event
A new cutscene from Hogwarts Legacy debuted during the Autodesk Vision Series, a technology event, which showed a hippogriff in need of help and screengrabs of the game’s character customization screen. In the cinematic, a hippogriff, a creature already known from the Harry Potter’s Wizarding World films, is attacked...
Polygon
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet version exclusives list
Just like any other Pokémon game, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet will have version-exclusive Pokémon that you can only catch in one game or the other. Splitting Pokémon up by game can make deciding which of the two to purchase a hard (or maybe easy) decision, so to make sure you grab the version that suits your tastes the most, we’ve compiled a list of all the Pokémon confirmed to only be in one game or the other.
Polygon
Fidough is the cutest new Pokémon we want to eat
Amid a flurry of announcements from Wednesday’s Pokémon Presents showcase, one thing stands out: Fidough, a delicious-looking and adorable new Pokémon coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year. Alongside its new ninth-generation Pokémon brethren Smoliv and Lechonk, Fidough is making Pokémon fans both squeal with delight and feel strangely peckish. We both want to protect and eat the new Pokémon.
dotesports.com
New Mario Kart 8 discovery hints at future DLC maps
One of Nintendo’s most popular series, Mario Kart is apparently getting more tracks added in a future release of its latest iteration—or so we believe. As per the discovery, it seems that several ‘prefetch’ files were added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These files generally correspond to music tracks from a lot of the older, classic Mario Kart games.
Polygon
New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer shows open-world exploration in new Paldea region
A new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet released Wednesday showcased the open-world exploration of Game Freak’s new mainline Pokémon game, including how players will ride Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon across the newly named Paldea region. Koraidon and Miraidon can transform from fighting Pokémon into motorcycle and glider-like forms, letting players scale mountains, cross grassy plains, and fly through the sky.
Polygon
Everybody loves ‘Pooper,’ Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new Wooper
One of the best parts of the Pokémon franchise is that every Pokémon is beautiful and beloved in their own special way. There are the big-ticket Pokémon like Mewtwo or Koraidon, and then there are a bunch of humble little fellows. One of these is Wooper, the darndest little guy, who is basically a big round head, a smile, and a teeny-tiny little body. Now, fans are going to get an even wider variety of Woopers to enjoy in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition: What's Included?
Despite being hit with another big delay, Square Enix's "Forspoken" is finally available for preorders. The title has caught eyes with a gorgeous protagonist bursting with personality, a tactile superhero-esque combat system as seen from the ever-acclaimed "inFAMOUS" series, and a gorgeous open-world reminiscent of both "Horizon: Forbidden West" and "The Witcher 3." This brand-new IP title will be releasing for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
IGN
Characters
This page contains a list of characters for Gotham Knights, including character bios, images, and videos of the heroes and villains. Each individual character page will also contain important links to relevant pages for each character, such as boss fights, walkthrough sections, or character skill trees.
Polygon
Pokémon meets Castlevania in this charming, turn-based monster collector
Monster Sanctuary opens with the classic choice any Pokémon lover will recognize: picking your elemental starter, or Spectral Familiar, as they’re called in Monster Sanctuary. I deliberated for some time, as it’s an important decision — I was choosing what would likely be the crown jewel of my team in the long haul. I went with the Spectral Toad, a water and earth specialist whose adorable hopping accompanied me throughout the rest of the game.
Pokémon Unite Tier List: Best Pokémon ranked
A new take on the established Pokémon formula, Pokémon Unite is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) that has already been released on the Nintendo Switch. Now that it's on Android, here are the Pokémon that will win your battles every time.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Terastal Phenomenon could forever change Pokémon hunting
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet got a new trailer on Wednesday, which revealed more about what our journeys in the Paldea region will look like. The trailer showed off adorable new Pokémon like Fidough and Paldean Wooper, but also new special blinged-out forms called Terastal Pokémon. While the flashy new mechanic might seem like just another gimmick, like Dynamax or Alpha variants, it could be a game changer for competitive battlers and Pokémon collectors alike.
IGN
Saturnalia - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Get a deep dive into the gameplay of Saturnalia, including a look at the characters, their abilities and tools, exploration, a peek at some of the threats you'll face, and more from this upcoming horror adventure game. In Saturnalia, the narrative revolves around a mysterious, centuries-old ritual that occurs every...
