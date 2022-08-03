As Brad Jacobs prepares to exit the CEO helm at XPO Logistics, he touted two particular numbers on the company’s earnings call with analysts Friday. The less-than-truckload business, which is the core of XPO (NYSE: XPO) after selling off multiple divisions as it looks to become a pure-play company, posted an adjusted operating ratio–the ratio of revenues to expenses– of 80.4% That was only 20 basis points better than the LTL’s division a year ago, but when real estate transactions are taken out of the equation, the LTL OR was up 70 bps, improving from 81.1% a year ago.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO