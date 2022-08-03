ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’

Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Orlando Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shooting in downtown Orlando: Security checkpoints begin this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city has installed six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, private security guards, and K9s – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward. As for metal detectors, it could be several weeks before those are in place.
click orlando

Lake Wales K-9 killed by gunman in officer-involved shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales K-9 officer was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. Earnest Borders, 57, was reported to law enforcement at about 5:06 a.m. for dragging a victim out of her car near Seminole Avenue, choking her, hitting her head on the concrete and firing a gun several times outside her apartment, police said.
LAKE WALES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy