ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city has installed six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, private security guards, and K9s – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward. As for metal detectors, it could be several weeks before those are in place.

19 HOURS AGO