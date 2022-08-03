Read on www.clickorlando.com
click orlando
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday evening with gunshot wounds after reports came in about a shooting, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported shooting at the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lake, which is where they found the man’s body.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man found in hotel room with missing teenage girl sentenced
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man who deputies say was found in a hotel room with a missing 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for dozens of child sex crimes. Tyler Thompson will spend the next 40 years in Florida State Prison and was given 45...
click orlando
Man found dead in carport, 2nd wounded in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was found dead in a carport and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Orlando, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 9 a.m. on East San Luis Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said a man in...
Brevard deputies search for gunmen after people in two cars shoot at each other
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Brevard County are looking for gunmen after people in two cars were shooting at each other Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on Clearlake Road near Church Street Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. A large police response was seen by...
Volusia County deputies search for missing 17-year-old girl
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County deputies are trying to find a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies said Eleanna Vargas disappeared from her home on Euclid Avenue in DeLand on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said she could be in Miami with an unknown man.
click orlando
‘Do the right thing:’ Family of driver killed in SR-408 shooting, crash seeks answers
ORLANDO, Fla. – The family of Tremain Hepburn is seeking answers and justice three weeks after he was killed during a shooting and crash along State Road 408. On Friday, Orlando Police released the incident report and 911 calls. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “I...
click orlando
11-year-old missing, endangered out of Ocklawaha, Marion County deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old girl was reported missing and endangered after she was last seen in Ocklawaha Thursday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 11-year-old Arianna Lauren Michelle Ames was last seen walking in the 13100 block of Southeast 145th Avenue in Ocklawaha.
nypressnews.com
11-year-old killed in Florida murder-suicide remembered as ‘caring’
Friends of an 11-year-old girl killed in a murder-suicide allegedly carried out by her father remembered her as a “caring person” who made others feel like they “belong.”. Sunny Ramirez and her younger sister, 7-year-old Shelby Ramirez, were among five family members who were found dead inside...
Family of 5 found dead in Orlando murder-suicide identified
The family of five that was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Orlando were identified Wednesday, according to reports.
Orange County man pleads guilty to killing teenage Walmart diaper thief
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man pleaded guilty Friday to fatally shooting a teenage diaper thief outside an Orange County Walmart. Investigators said Lonnie Leonard shot and killed a 19-year-old man outside an Orange County Walmart on Clarcona-Ocoee Road in 2017. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Loved ones of Osceola woman found dead in orange grove in 1992 still searching for answers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The loved ones of an Osceola County chiropractor who was found dead in an orange grove 30 years ago are still searching for answers. Just a couple of years ago, the Florida Sheriff’s Association added an additional $5,000 to the reward for information. The...
click orlando
Winter Park woman sentenced for tampering with evidence after murder acquittal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Winter Park woman found not guilty of murdering her husband in their home in January 2019 was sentenced Friday for tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick, 48, was acquitted in June in the murder of her husband, UCF executive Michael Redlick. The jury, however, found her guilty of tampering with evidence.
Orange County cold case solved after 15 years
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After 15 years, a cold case has been solved, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday. Police said Felix Paguada-Lopez was shot and killed in a home invasion at Lake Atriums Circle, near South John Young Parkway, on Jan. 10, 2007.
Police: Florida family of 5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say a family of five were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside their Orlando, Florida, home Tuesday afternoon. Update 1:05 p.m. EDT Aug. 3: According to WFTV, investigators released the names and ages of the people who were killed as Stephanie Renee Ramirez, 39; Alyssa Berumen, 23; Sunny Ramirez, 11; and Shelby Rose Ramirez, 7. Police told WFTV that Donovan Michael Ramirez, 45, has been identified as the suspect in connection to the deaths. Investigators say that the deaths appear to be a result of “a domestic violence-related incident.”
Bay News 9
Father identified as suspect in murder-suicide that killed 5
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police on Wednesday identified five family members who died in a murder-suicide at a central Florida home. The Orlando Police Department said in a news release that the suspect was identified as the family's 45-year-old father. The victims included his 39-year-old wife, and three daughters, ages 22, 11, and 7. A firearm was found in the home, but the medical examiner will evaluate the cause of the death, according to the police department.
fox35orlando.com
Shooting in downtown Orlando: Security checkpoints begin this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. - New safety measures are going into place in downtown Orlando starting Friday night after a shooting that injured seven people on Sunday. The city has installed six security checkpoints surrounding the area where that shooting happened. The checkpoints are already used for major holidays. Officials hope the checkpoints – which will include police, private security guards, and K9s – will allow fewer weapons in the area. The checkpoints will be in effect on Fridays and Saturdays going forward. As for metal detectors, it could be several weeks before those are in place.
Winter Park woman who tampered with evidence in husband’s death sentenced to a year of probation
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Update:. Danielle Redlick -- a Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in her husband’s death -- will serve a year of probation with credit for time served, a judge ruled Friday morning. A Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with...
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
click orlando
Lake Wales K-9 killed by gunman in officer-involved shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake Wales K-9 officer was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning, according to the Lake Wales Police Department. Earnest Borders, 57, was reported to law enforcement at about 5:06 a.m. for dragging a victim out of her car near Seminole Avenue, choking her, hitting her head on the concrete and firing a gun several times outside her apartment, police said.
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
