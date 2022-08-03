ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Christian flag raised outside Boston City Hall ending 5-year battle

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EdWX_0h30Qm7V00

Christian flag raised outside Boston City Hall ending 5-year battle 01:35

BOSTON - The flag at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court fight was finally raised at Boston City Hall Wednesday, ending a long legal battle.

The Camp Constitution flag went up around 11 a.m., five years after the request was first made.

There are three flagpoles outside City Hall that fly the U.S., Massachusetts and Boston flags. Occasionally, the city takes down its own flag and temporarily raises another one.

In 2017, Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist, wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.

The Camp Constitution Flag (Photo via Supreme Court)

Although Boston had approved 284 straight applications - most involving the flags of other nations - a city official turned away Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution because he said he wanted to fly the Christian flag.

The city said no, citing separation of church and state. The organization sued and it ultimately ended up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled unanimously against the city last May.

Justice Stephen Breyer said that Boston "violated the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment."

"We're very excited about it. I think what's more important is the precedent we set," Shurtleff told WBZ-TV Wednesday at the flag raising ceremony. "This was never our intention, I just wanted to hold a ceremony to commemorate the U.S. Constitution, Constitution Day September 17th or close to that and also about Boston's rich Christian history."

"I think the city officials, they just had a misunderstanding of what the First Amendment meant and it's just too bad it had to go this far, as far as they're concerned, but we're very pleased," he added.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court allowed the city to change the policy. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and city councilors have now filed an ordinance to update it. Any group that wants to fly their flag on City Hall Plaza will now need either a proclamation from the mayor or a resolution from the council.

Comments / 30

iknowtruthismine
2d ago

"One Nation Crushed Under God". The Court has overturned Seperation of Church and State, a criminal act by itself.

Reply(10)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Neo-Nazi activity is increasing in Boston. Here’s a timeline of recent events.

NSC 131, a neo-Nazi group based in New England, most recently made headlines for protesting a drag queen story hour in Jamaica Plain. Experts agree: white supremacism is becoming more prominent in Boston and the surrounding areas. Spurred by groups like Patriot Front and NSC 131, hateful propaganda, flash demonstrations, and full-on marches have captured the attention of residents and officials alike.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Society
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
baystatebanner.com

People of color are majority in Wu’s cabinet

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Mayor Michelle Wu convenes her cabinet for its biweekly meeting, the faces in the room look much like those on the city’s streets: a mixture of whites, Blacks, Latinos and Asians that makes up Boston’s majority-people-of-color population.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Michelle Wu
liveboston617.org

Who is Sam Dillon – The Newest President of Boston Firefighters Local 718

Recently we had the opportunity to sit down one on one with the newly elected Boston Firefighters Local 718 President, Sam Dillon. We were able to not only learn about his background but also also had the opportunity to ask the new president some questions on what to expect from the new administration.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Massachusetts' high housing costs are pushing out workers

It’s not hard to find people who want to live and work in Massachusetts. Social media sites are filled with threads from people who are excited about job opportunities, schools and health care in the state. The problem, some people say, is affording to live here. The average fair...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Roxbury congregation meets with DA, FBI to discuss safety after white supremacist marches

BOSTON – Members of Twelfth Baptist Church in Roxbury had an open and honest conversation with the Suffolk County district attorney and FBI about the safety of Black churches a month after white supremacists marched through downtown Boston. "We denounce those who came wearing khaki pants, dark blue jeans and white gaiters covering their face," Rev. Willie Bodrick II told reporters outside his church. He's describing members of the hate group Patriot Front, who were seen over the Fourth of July weekend clashing with a Black man. Bodrick said he's no stranger to racism or hate. "We've always been on alert recognizing that these...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

'We worry a lot about the heat': Pine Street Inn leader on homelessness in Boston

As yet another heat wave begins in Boston this week, people who work with homeless individuals are worried about the dangers posed by excessive heat. “For people who stay out, that don't come in [to shelters], it obviously can be really serious,” said Lyndia Downie, president and executive director of Pine Street Inn. She added that many of the people her organization supports are older and have pre-existing conditions. “We worry a lot about the heat. Dehydration mostly, but heat stroke as well. We did take quite a few people to the emergency room last week.”
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston City Hall#U S Constitution#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Courts#Politics Judicial#Christian#The U S Supreme Court#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

In Boston's heat emergency, people get creative in the search for relief

BOSTON - A line of kiddie pools sat along the pavement at Charlestown's park where the Clougherty Pool sat empty. City officials recently shut down the neighborhood's only public pool because of structural problems. "Everyone wants to be in this pool," said Mary Gillen, who's with a group that organized to buy several blow-up pools and set them up Thursday, after Boston's mayor declared a heat emergency. "It's better than nothing, said 13-year-old Connor Woods. "It was great to see the park being utilized as it should be," said Gillen, who is hoping for a more permanent fix. Other...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PLANetizen

To Save or Not to Save the MBTA?

According to a Boston.com article by Zipporah Osei, Massachusetts state leaders are considering disbanding Boston’s beleaguered transit agency and shift the system to the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT). A Boston.com reader survey found that many residents agree. “Although we have been told that MBTA management has a plan,...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston rent is 4th most expensive in US; Even pricier than LA, San Diego, Miami

Massachusetts’ most popular city is said to be one of the most expensive places to rent in the country. Boston has the fourth-highest rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the U.S., according to Zumper’s July National Rent Report. The median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,600 a month, while the median price of a two-bedroom apartment is $3,000, according to the report.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Arlington Police and town manager respond to officer racism lawsuit

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty and Town Manager Sandy Pooler have responded to a federal lawsuit by Donovan Johnson, who alleges Arlington Officers engaged in inappropriate conduct with him including racial profiling, excessive use of force and other actions during the pursuit of criminal suspects. “The...
ARLINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
68K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy