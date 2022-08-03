Read on www.bbc.com
Related
I took a first-class train from Scotland to England for $257, and the luxury perks were limited and not worth the price tag
Insider's Mikhaila Friel traveled first-class on an Avanti West Coast train from Glasgow, Scotland, to London, England.
Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin
Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
Train strikes: All the rail walkout dates happening this summer
The summer of travel discontent continues, with train strikes this week and more planned for August aimed at causing maximum disruption.The industrial action involves different unions on different dates, meaning different lines and networks are affected.Here’s every train and Tube staff walkout we know about so far.Saturday 30 JulyWho is striking?Train drivers belonging to the Aslef union, who work for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern or West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators who are involved are likely to be severely disrupted. But because Network Rail signallers will not be striking, other...
BBC
Far North trains disrupted after vehicle derails
Several passenger services were disrupted on the Highlands' Far North Line after an engineering road-to-rail vehicle derailed. The incident happened at about 12:25 and closed the line between Forsinard and Altnabreac in Caithness. ScotRail said its 12:34 Wick to Inverness service had to terminate at Thurso, and it also had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Ferry issues leaving visitors 'sleeping in cars'
Islanders in the Hebrides are concerned ferry disruption is badly damaging tourism. Ferry operator CalMac has had to take steps to cover for the withdrawal of its MV Hebrides after a fault. Outer Hebrides Tourism says some visitors are cancelling their holidays. The Scottish Lib Dems are calling for an...
At least 13 dead after going into open water during heatwave
At least 13 people have died in open water over the heatwave period and water safety organisations are concerned that the toll may climb as schools break up for the summer holidays. At least four people under the age of 17 have died in open water since Saturday, with the...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Ancient treasures emerge from sinking reservoir in heatwave: Rocks that were intentionally marked by prehistoric Britons up to 6,000 years ago are found as water level drops
Low water levels brought on by the hot weather have uncovered prehistoric treasures in a reservoir in Cornwall. Features known as cup-marked stones - made intentionally by ancient Britons - were re-discovered this month at Stithians Reservoir near Falmouth. The mysterious markings are believed to date from at least the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
I hired a black car and was then fined £60 for driving a white one
My insurer recently provided me with a hire car from Enterprise after an accident. I soon received a £60 penalty charge notice (PCN) for driving in a bus lane in Aberdeen. Not only can I prove I wasn’t in Scotland, the photo on the PCN shows a completely different car. I’ve appealed against the fine, but Enterprise has already deducted a £35 administration fee for providing Aberdeen council with my details. The local branch can’t help, there’s no phone number for contesting the fee, and my email hasn’t been answered.
CARS・
Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k
A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
'We'll never get closer to the harsh reality of Waterloo than this': 'Incredibly rare' remains of humans and horses are uncovered at site of Belgian Napoleonic battle
Archeologists have uncovered 'extremely rare' remains of men and horses killed during the Battle of Waterloo more than 200 years ago. Academics and a team of military veterans digging near Brussels in modern-day Belgium have unearthed the complete skeleton of a man, believed to be a soldier under the command of the Duke of Wellington, who died during the pivotal clash with Napoleon's French army.
You can now buy an entire Scottish island with a lighthouse for less than the average home
As home prices soar, people are seeking out unique ways to get on the property ladder. One couple even snapped up an entire French village costing less than the average UK home. Well now, an entire Scottish island is up for grabs – and it costs less than a four-bedroom house in Edinburgh. Located off the south coast of Arran, the private island of Pladda is home to 28 acres and an “extensive range” of buildings. The island is only accessible by boat or helicopter, so it only makes sense to have its own helipad for new owners and future...
Act now on water or face emergency queues on the streets, UK warned
Hosepipe ban and compulsory water metering needed, say advisers, as nation braces for drought
Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today
Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Drivers issued with Amber Traffic Warning this weekend as summer getaway coincides with rail strike
An Amber Traffic Warning has been issued by the AA for this weekend, as the summer getaway coincides with a nationwide train strike and high-profile sporting fixtures.Drivers are being told to expect delays between 11am and 3pm on Friday and Saturday (29 and 30 July).In addition to Brits heading off on holiday, this weekend sees the opening of the Commonwealth Games, the start of the EFL football season, and a planned rail strike involving train drivers working for Greater Anglia, GWR, Hull Trains, LNER, London Overground (Arriva Rail London), Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.Schedules from the train operators involved are...
BBC
Unearthing the story of Scotland's industrial ghost village
South Scotland reporter, BBC Scotland news website. A thriving village of more than 300 residents once stood on a remote south of Scotland hillside. Now all that remains of the Woodhead lead mine near Carsphairn in Dumfries and Galloway are the crumbling outlines of where its people lived, worked and were educated.
Trains are halted in Norfolk for 90 minutes due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks 'which was too heavy to lift'
Trains were halted in Norfolk today due to giant injured tortoise on the tracks which was 'too heavy to lift'. The tortoise caused trains to come to a halt in southeastern England, with Greater Anglia rail company tweeting that trains between the city of Norwich and Stansted Airport were stopped for more than an hour due to the creature.
BBC・
Comments / 0