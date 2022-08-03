As home prices soar, people are seeking out unique ways to get on the property ladder. One couple even snapped up an entire French village costing less than the average UK home. Well now, an entire Scottish island is up for grabs – and it costs less than a four-bedroom house in Edinburgh. Located off the south coast of Arran, the private island of Pladda is home to 28 acres and an “extensive range” of buildings. The island is only accessible by boat or helicopter, so it only makes sense to have its own helipad for new owners and future...

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO