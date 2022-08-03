ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalhart, TX

XIT Rodeo & Reunion kicks off this week in Dalhart

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NH5OC_0h30PEGi00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zktCk_0h30PEGi00

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 86th annual XIT Rodeo & Reunion will kick off on Thursday and run through Saturday in Dalhart at its arena, located at 2050 E John Todd Rd.

The XIT Rodeo website detailed that free food will be available each afternoon at the event from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the PRCA Rodeo can be seen every night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, live music entertainment will follow the rodeo in the Rodeo Arena.

XIT released the following schedule for the weekend:

  • Thursday, Aug. 5
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: free watermelon feed
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: PRCA XIT Rodeo
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. 9 Eyes concert
  • Friday, Aug. 5
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: free pork chop feed
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: PRCA XIT Rodeo
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Cory Morrow concert
  • Saturday, Aug. 6
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: BBQ from The Worlds Largest Free BBQ feed
  • 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.: PRCA XIT Rodeo finale
  • 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.: Randall King concert

Comments / 1

Related
KFDA

Police locate missing woman in Dalhart

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Police have located a woman who was last seen at a Senior Center lunch today in Dalhart. The Dalhart Police Department said Lyndell Hall has been located and is safe.
DALHART, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 126 new COVID-19 cases, 131 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 126 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 131 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 2,419 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 60 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

1 dead after motorcycle crash north Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - One person has died after a motorcycle crash near Tucumcari. According to the release, on August 1, at around 9 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers were called to New Mexico State Road north of Tucumcari about a motorcycle crash. The investigation showed that a 2002...
TUCUMCARI, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Dalhart, TX
News Channel 25

Officials search for missing east Texas teen believed to be with mother

POTTER COUNTY, Texas — A Potter County teenager has been declared missing by authorities and is believed to be with his mother. The Potter County Sheriff's Office reported Jaydn Gonzales was last seen by his father and stepmother around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, his 14th birthday at 105 Rim Ranch Drive. Officials said the father believes Jadyn is with his mother Alyssa Luna, a resident of Hereford. They do not believe he's in danger but the father is concerned for his son's safety, authorities report.
KRQE News 13

Man on minibike killed after crash with semi

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a semi-tractor trailer July 30, in Quay County. They say around 8 p.m. officers were called to U.S. Highway 54 east of Nara Visa, New Mexico; near the New Mexico and Texas border Police have identified the driver of the […]
QUAY COUNTY, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy