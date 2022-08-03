ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

How Iowans are keeping cool in a heat wave

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2li1Is_0h30Ore800

DES MOINES, IOWA — A heat wave across the country is leaving people looking for solutions to stay cool and find relief from the hot summer sun.

In Des Moines, the Salvation Army Citadel and Worship opened their doors to anyone and everyone looking to sit in air conditioning.

“I looked at my phone and realized that it’s going to be 102 degrees here in Des Moines, and that’s hot,” said Tim Gantner, a Corps Officer with the Salvation Army.

The cooling center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of this week and any other day for the rest of the summer when temps are over 95 degrees.

More than $100K in incentives available to longtime Des Moines educators

“We wanted to get the word out so folks would know that anytime it exceeds 95 degrees here at the Des Moines Citadel we will open up a cooling station,” said Gantner. “They are welcome to come in and have a seat, chill out with us and have something cold to drink.”

Gantner added that anytime anyone needs a bottle of water they are more than welcome to come and stop by; it doesn’t have to be heat advisory conditions. Within the first couple of hours, the Salvation Army went through at least a pack of water, with more than a dozen people coming to seek shelter from the sun.

Polk County’s website has a list of all public buildings that operate as cooling centers during days of extreme heat.

Other people found relief at an ice cream stand.

“We had to come get ice cream because it was so hot,” said Cindy Jaques.

“I usually get a strawberry sundae in the bowl, but if I get like a cone I usually get it upside down in the bowl,” said Lainey, as she elegantly described her reasoning for her decision of a twist cone with a bowl of sprinkles.

Lainey had just spent the day at the pool with Jaques who took her to go get some ice cream, a perfect way to curb the impact of the heat. So the two took a stroll down to Snookie’s Malt Shop in Des Moines.

“It’s really good, 9 and a half,” said Laney when asked to rate her frozen treat on a scale of 1-10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard

SULLY, IOWA — A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday. Trisha Hay of rural Sully shared this video with WHO 13 of one of a runaway pig climbing into the family’s inflatable backyard pool. It’s hard […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Drought is expanding across central and southern Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report issued by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows an area of expanding drought in central and southern Iowa. According to the report, 30.6% of Iowa is experiencing moderate drought, up from 17.2% a week ago. 9.1% of Iowa is experiencing severe drought,...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Drought, extreme heat putting pressure on crops

SLATER, IOWA — A cold and wet spring to a hot and dry late summer season is making farmers across the state worried. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System 56.1% of the state is categorized as abnormally dry, resulting in stress shown on crops. 17.2% of the state is in a moderate drought, […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Weather#Iowans#The Salvation Army
WHO 13

Valle Drive-In reopens with some humor after extensive tornado damage

NEWTON, Iowa — The Valle Drive-In movie theater will finally be reopening it’s gates after months of rebuilding. The drive-in was unable to open on it’s normal date due to tornado damage back in March. The tornado, with estimated speeds of up to 170 miles per hour, caused damage to the concession stand, the sign, […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Craft breweries get creative amidst CO2 shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa — Craft breweries across the country are dealing with inflation like almost every other business. Now, a new problem is forcing some breweries to scale back or get creative. Carbon dioxide is in short supply. The reason behind the major supply disruption of CO2 is contamination at Jackson Dome, the nation’s largest […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines man inspires others by making bracelets

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man living with Autism started his own business selling bracelets. With each sale, he’s showcasing more than just his handmade ‘Jaslets’. On Thursday evenings during the summer, you’ll find Jason Tyndall working his booth at the Valley Junction Farmers Market. “They come and find me at the farmers […]
DES MOINES, IA
KHBS

Beat the heat: This surprising drink might be the best way to keep you hydrated

Most of the country has seen sweltering temperatures over the last few weeks. Despite heat and humidity, some groups of people can't avoid the outdoors, like high school football teams. On the first day of football camp for Northwest High School in Waukee, Iowa, head coach Corey Kopatich said keeping...
103.3 WJOD

Two Metros in Iowa Made the List of Most Affordable Rent

The website Lawn Love recently conducted a study regarding rent prices around the country. In a country where rent prices continue to climb to almost unobtainable figures, two Iowa metropolitans are on the good side of this list. Before we address that, let's take a look at some local figures....
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Drought conditions force local golf courses to maximize water use

URBANDALE, Iowa — Many Iowans have already given up watering their lawns due to the lack of rain, but that’s not an option for some places that rely on lush, green grass for business. Every day Urbandale Golf and Country Club requires a couple hundred thousand gallons of water to make up for rain the […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
K92.3

Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?

I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

City of Waukee implements water conservation plan

WAUKEE, Iowa — The city of Waukee is asking residents and businesses to lower their water consumption. The city activated stage one of it’s Water Conservation Plan, which is to reduce irrigation by 25 percent. The city encourages residents and businesses to reduce water usage for lawns and turf, implement watering with optimal schedules, and […]
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

Kwik Star CEO, Miss Iowa attend ribbon cutting Thursday morning

In less than nine months since first announcing their plans, the Kwik Star gas station and convenience store has transformed the north end of the Perry Business Plaza into a hive of commercial bustle. In order to celebrate the opening of the 762nd store, Kwik Star CEO Don Zietlow of...
PERRY, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa receives more funding for water quality project

DES MOINES, Iowa — Central Iowa has received more funding for the next stage of the water quality and soil conservation project known as the Iowa Water Quality Initiative. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the project will receive $312,819.45 on Thursday. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will use the funding […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Fireworks to light up Iowa Speedway during weeklong convention

NEWTON, Iowa – Sparks will be flying at the Iowa Speedway, but not with racecars. Pyrotechnics Guild International is holding its convention at the racetrack. More than 1200 fireworks enthusiasts are in Newton this week to show off their skills, learn from others in the industry, and teach the next generation. “Watching a 10-year-old build their […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy