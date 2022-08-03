How Iowans are keeping cool in a heat wave

DES MOINES, IOWA — A heat wave across the country is leaving people looking for solutions to stay cool and find relief from the hot summer sun.

In Des Moines, the Salvation Army Citadel and Worship opened their doors to anyone and everyone looking to sit in air conditioning.

“I looked at my phone and realized that it’s going to be 102 degrees here in Des Moines, and that’s hot,” said Tim Gantner, a Corps Officer with the Salvation Army.

The cooling center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the rest of this week and any other day for the rest of the summer when temps are over 95 degrees.

“We wanted to get the word out so folks would know that anytime it exceeds 95 degrees here at the Des Moines Citadel we will open up a cooling station,” said Gantner. “They are welcome to come in and have a seat, chill out with us and have something cold to drink.”

Gantner added that anytime anyone needs a bottle of water they are more than welcome to come and stop by; it doesn’t have to be heat advisory conditions. Within the first couple of hours, the Salvation Army went through at least a pack of water, with more than a dozen people coming to seek shelter from the sun.

Polk County’s website has a list of all public buildings that operate as cooling centers during days of extreme heat.

Other people found relief at an ice cream stand.

“We had to come get ice cream because it was so hot,” said Cindy Jaques.

“I usually get a strawberry sundae in the bowl, but if I get like a cone I usually get it upside down in the bowl,” said Lainey, as she elegantly described her reasoning for her decision of a twist cone with a bowl of sprinkles.

Lainey had just spent the day at the pool with Jaques who took her to go get some ice cream, a perfect way to curb the impact of the heat. So the two took a stroll down to Snookie’s Malt Shop in Des Moines.

“It’s really good, 9 and a half,” said Laney when asked to rate her frozen treat on a scale of 1-10.

