The Franklin Admirals had a season they would like to forget last year, tallying only one win. They will look to bounce back and improve in tough 6A competition. “Last year was motivation for us seniors, because we have been through that losing season, and we do not want that to happen again,” said Franklin senior wide receiver and linebacker Regan McClosky. “We have been gaining confidence through scrimmages and practices leading up to week one.”

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO