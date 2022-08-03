Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Franklin shakes off rebuilding year in new season
The Franklin Admirals had a season they would like to forget last year, tallying only one win. They will look to bounce back and improve in tough 6A competition. “Last year was motivation for us seniors, because we have been through that losing season, and we do not want that to happen again,” said Franklin senior wide receiver and linebacker Regan McClosky. “We have been gaining confidence through scrimmages and practices leading up to week one.”
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill resident one of two new public address announcers for Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Athletics' search for two public address announcers came down to fans voting for either Joe Deyo, Robert Freeman or Dave Joseph. The Commodores this week announced Deyo and Joseph as the new public address announcers. Deyo will work as the public address announcer for football. He has worked as...
Nashville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The John Overton High School football team will have a game with Franklin Road Academy on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Nolensville Knights on the rebound
Hopes remain high for Nolensville as they bring back tons of experience in the new football season this fall. The Nolensville Knights are ready to roll and make some noise in 5A after falling to the Page Patriots in the second round of the playoffs last season. “I think the...
Murfreesboro, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Huntland School football team will have a game with Middle Tennessee Christian School on August 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
247Sports
Vanderbilt lands commitment from 3-star forward JaQualon Roberts
Coach Jerry Stackhouse secured one of his key remaining targets on the 2023 class on Thursday when 3-star forward JaQualon "JQ" Roberts announced his commitment to Vanderbilt. The Commodores offered Roberts on July 9 after he put on a string of impressive performances on the AAU circuit, and he projects as a combo forward in college with most of his minutes likely coming at power forward.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville Kids Triathlon returns on Aug. 14, spots filling up quickly
Tennessee’s largest kids triathlon is back again. The Nolensville Kids Triathlon will kick off on Sunday, Aug. 14 at the Williamson County Recreation Complex in Nolensville. All proceeds from the triathlon will benefit Harvest Hands and the Nashville Dolphins. The race will kick off at 7 a.m. and conclude...
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
wilsonpost.com
There's no quit in auto racer Bennie Hamlett
A grinding crash last month – the hardest in Bennie Hamlett’s 34-year auto racing career – left the popular Mt. Juliet driver bruised and suffering concussion-like symptoms. The combination of injuries and damage to an expensive race car had Hamlett contemplating retirement.
williamsonhomepage.com
School Notes: WCS making room for encores from teachers who have retired
For those Williamson County Schools teachers who have retired and are now finding themselves with too many idle hours, the district may have a solution. Through a new board policy that was presented at Monday night’s WCS school board policy meeting before members and central office staff, a school superintendent may hire a retired individual to return to the classroom.
williamsonhomepage.com
Davis Lewis Ryan
Davis Lewis Ryan, age 85 of Columbia, passed away Aug. 4. Lewis was a farmer and raised cattle. He was a lead electrician for Nashville Bridge Company for several years. He was an electrical inspector for the State of Tennessee for 32 years. He is preceded in death by wife,...
williamsonhomepage.com
"Granny" Hazel Adell Coleman Jones
“Granny” Hazel Adell Coleman Jones, age 82 of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3. “Granny," as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes, and wants...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham dies, remembered for her 'dedication'
Longtime Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham has died, according to the City of Brentwood. "It this with great sadness that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library acknowledge the passing of our beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham," the city said in a news release. Dillingham died suddenly Monday...
williamsonhomepage.com
WCS school board race sees victories for 4 incumbents, but District 12’s Garrett loses her seat to Beasley
Four of the five incumbents in the school board race for Williamson County Schools held on to their seats after Thursday night’s general election, with the lone exception coming in District 12 where independent candidate Nancy Garrett lost to Republican Drason Beasley. Garrett has served on the board since...
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Business Buzz: Joe and Dough Cafe, Whataburger, Electric Peach Tattoo, Doodles Kitchen and Bakery, Bean Loft and More
Joe and Dough Cafe recently opened its new location at 1220 E. Northfield Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The cafe offers nearly countless breakfast options in addition to its lunch and dessert options, some of which include apple, cherry and pineapple fritters, cinnamon rolls, and gluten-free cake donuts during the weekend. Current hours are from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday, which is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
williamsonhomepage.com
Keb' Mo' headlines Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing in September
The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: May 2022
There have been some intriguing real estate developments as of late!. First, the Post’s sports authority Michael Gallagher reported former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz purchased a home in 12South. More recently, real estate expert William Williams discovered the Crieve Hall property that was once home to the controversial pink paint-splattered statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has hit the market for $1.85 million.
wpln.org
Navigating Nashville’s nightlife scene while sober
Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It’s hard to imagine what it’s like to go out in this city when you can’t, or choose not to, drink. But that’s the reality for many Nashville residents.
