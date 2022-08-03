ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Football Preview: Franklin shakes off rebuilding year in new season

The Franklin Admirals had a season they would like to forget last year, tallying only one win. They will look to bounce back and improve in tough 6A competition. "Last year was motivation for us seniors, because we have been through that losing season, and we do not want that to happen again," said Franklin senior wide receiver and linebacker Regan McClosky. "We have been gaining confidence through scrimmages and practices leading up to week one."
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Football Preview: Nolensville Knights on the rebound

Hopes remain high for Nolensville as they bring back tons of experience in the new football season this fall. The Nolensville Knights are ready to roll and make some noise in 5A after falling to the Page Patriots in the second round of the playoffs last season. "I think the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vanderbilt lands commitment from 3-star forward JaQualon Roberts

Coach Jerry Stackhouse secured one of his key remaining targets on the 2023 class on Thursday when 3-star forward JaQualon "JQ" Roberts announced his commitment to Vanderbilt. The Commodores offered Roberts on July 9 after he put on a string of impressive performances on the AAU circuit, and he projects as a combo forward in college with most of his minutes likely coming at power forward.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

There's no quit in auto racer Bennie Hamlett

A grinding crash last month – the hardest in Bennie Hamlett's 34-year auto racing career – left the popular Mt. Juliet driver bruised and suffering concussion-like symptoms. The combination of injuries and damage to an expensive race car had Hamlett contemplating retirement.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

School Notes: WCS making room for encores from teachers who have retired

For those Williamson County Schools teachers who have retired and are now finding themselves with too many idle hours, the district may have a solution. Through a new board policy that was presented at Monday night's WCS school board policy meeting before members and central office staff, a school superintendent may hire a retired individual to return to the classroom.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Davis Lewis Ryan

Davis Lewis Ryan, age 85 of Columbia, passed away Aug. 4. Lewis was a farmer and raised cattle. He was a lead electrician for Nashville Bridge Company for several years. He was an electrical inspector for the State of Tennessee for 32 years. He is preceded in death by wife,...
COLUMBIA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

"Granny" Hazel Adell Coleman Jones

"Granny" Hazel Adell Coleman Jones, age 82 of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3. "Granny," as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone's needs, wishes, and wants...
SPRING HILL, TN
boropulse.com

Murfreesboro Business Buzz: Joe and Dough Cafe, Whataburger, Electric Peach Tattoo, Doodles Kitchen and Bakery, Bean Loft and More

Joe and Dough Cafe recently opened its new location at 1220 E. Northfield Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The cafe offers nearly countless breakfast options in addition to its lunch and dessert options, some of which include apple, cherry and pineapple fritters, cinnamon rolls, and gluten-free cake donuts during the weekend. Current hours are from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday, which is 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Keb' Mo' headlines Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing in September

The Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb' Mo', Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Headline Homes: May 2022

There have been some intriguing real estate developments as of late!. First, the Post's sports authority Michael Gallagher reported former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz purchased a home in 12South. More recently, real estate expert William Williams discovered the Crieve Hall property that was once home to the controversial pink paint-splattered statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has hit the market for $1.85 million.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Navigating Nashville's nightlife scene while sober

Nashville is a party city, full of honky-tonks, cherished bars and good old Tennessee whiskey. Pedal taverns and party buses fill the streets, while music venues are stocked with drinks. It's hard to imagine what it's like to go out in this city when you can't, or choose not to, drink. But that's the reality for many Nashville residents.
NASHVILLE, TN

