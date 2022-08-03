ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Child Tax Credit of $250 Announced in Rhode Island — Who Benefits?

By Dawn Allcot
 2 days ago
Just as families are feeling the financial pinch of buying school supplies and school clothes, not to mention keeping hungry kids fed in the weeks before they go back to school, some relief may be on the way for Rhode Island families.

During his #RIMomentumTour, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee announced details of the Rhode Island Child Tax Rebate, according to a press release issued Tuesday, Aug. 2, by the governor’s office.

The tax rebate will be available to Rhode Island residents making up to $100,000 for a single taxpayer or $200,000 for a couple filing jointly. Nearly 115,000 families across Rhode Island will benefit, according to the release.

Families will receive a one-time benefit of $250 per child for up to three children under the age of 18. Rebate checks will be issued automatically to all eligible taxpayers beginning in October, as long as they claimed at least one dependent child under the age of 18 on their 2021 federal and state personal income tax returns.

In the coming weeks, Rhode Island taxpayers will be able to track the status of their payment on the Division of Taxation’s 2022 Child Tax Rebates page, located here .

“At a time when national inflation is high, and everything seems to cost more, this rebate will allow families to breathe a little sigh of relief,” acting Health and Human Services Secretary Ana Novais said in the press release.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Child Tax Credit of $250 Announced in Rhode Island — Who Benefits?

