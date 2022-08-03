ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year

By Jordan Rosenfeld
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g2z9V_0h30NbjX00

If you have a full fridge and don’t have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly food stamps) just to get enough to eat. The program enables eligible individuals and families to buy staples such as fruits and veggies, breads and cereals, uncooked meat and dairy.

SNAP Schedule: When Can I Anticipate August 2022 Payments?
Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning for Retirement

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), SNAP benefits play a key role in helping to reduce both hunger and food insecurity, as backed by research. It shows that almost 90% of families on SNAP live in households with children, elderly adults and or disabled adults. Children under 18 make up almost half of those on SNAP, at 43%, and about 90% of those on SNAP live at or below the poverty line.

There is also a significant portion of workers who are employed, but are simply making wages too low to afford their food needs, who are also on SNAP. It is a much-needed program.

To accommodate economic impacts, including the pandemic, inflation and other financial hardships, SNAP benefits increased between 2021 and 2022. Let’s take a look at some other changes and expectations for the future of the program.

The Maximum Benefits for 2022

As of early 2022, families of four receiving the maximum allotment of SNAP benefits are now receiving:

  • In the 48 states and D.C., the maximum allotment is $835.
  • In Alaska, maximum allotments range from $1,074 to $1,667.
  • In Hawaii, the maximum allotment is $1,573.
  • In Guam, the maximum allotment is $1,231.
  • In the U.S. Virgin Islands, the maximum allotment is $1,074.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

The minimum benefit for the 48 states and D.C. will go up to $20 and will also increase in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition, the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which was first issued in August 2021 but went into effect in 2022, increased SNAP’s average benefits per person per day from approximately $1.20 to about $5.45 for 2022 (about 27%).

Emergency Allotments

Congress put many additional supports into place in the early days of the pandemic, some of which have expired. However, one, known as emergency allotments, which were approved as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, can be re-upped at each state’s individual discretion until October 13, 2022 (and may be extended through the remainder of the year — that’s up to the states).

In order to extend these benefits, there must be a national public health emergency, and the state must have made a state-level emergency declaration in place. For more info on SNAP and its benefits, check out our complete guide to the program .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year

Comments / 237

Dark Soul
2d ago

well , I hate to be a stick in the mud here , But , Snap program refused to help and my husband. he is disabled ,and I am also disable. The food stamp papers we filled out , Because we need the extra help. Sadly to say they flat turned us down we are both in our 60's and he is the only one that gets money from the government , SSI . that being said. They looked the papers over , ( I think ) , and told him , ( He ) gets about $60 to much . That is a sad thing to do to older disabled people. He pays the bills with what he has . an we try to get food for the house , and house supplies , But it's always been hard . And now that things have gone so wrong with food prices and things like that , we barley get by. Do where is the love and help for the disabled and poor ?

Reply(34)
104
*Earth*Angel*
2d ago

We spend too much time arguing about who really needs what. We don't reside in these households and we certainly do not know who needs what more than the other. I have nothing bad to say about anyone receiving foodstamps. I do think that the rules should be changed to include the elderly and disabled because that part is simply not fair at all. Everyone needs a little help every now and then and it's a shame that we can send millions of dollars to other countries while our own people are starving. Sad world.

Reply(2)
78
John Mayo
2d ago

our government just don't care about the poeple that live in the United States of America they want to give money to other countries more money than there own people

Reply(11)
94
Related
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
The Charleston Press

The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen

On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snap Benefits#Nutrition#Food Stamps#Retirement#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Wealth#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
Business Insider

What is a relief payment check and am I eligible?

Florida's Governor said low-income families will receive $450 per child. Maine will be sending payments of up to $850 – more than any other state government. Some economists have warned relief payment checks may drive up inflation. Families across the US are feeling the strain of soaring prices but...
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy