ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

The Referee Shirt Was Invented at Eastern Michigan University

By Dana Marshall
WKMI
WKMI
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wkmi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete

Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Football: 5 Wolverines who will blow up in 2022

With fall camp underway and the season less than a month away, here’s a look at five Michigan football players who are going to blow up in 2022 in terms of production. It’s an exciting time to be a Michigan football fan. The Wolverines are the defending Big Ten champs and the 2022 season is right around the corner.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Ypsilanti, MI
College Sports
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referees#Invention#Emu
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate

Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
restaurantclicks.com

The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Detroit

Korean restaurants often offer a variety of different dine-in experiences. Some offer fusion foods; some offer DIY Korean BBQ combos. Depending on what you’re in the mood for, it can be hard to decide where to eat. If you live in Detroit, you may already know of some top Korean restaurants in the area.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter

ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Detroit With Waterfront Views

Detroit is known as Motor City, but it has much more than cars to offer residents and visitors. From the revitalized downtown area to the exciting casinos, the entertainment scene in Detroit is continuing to grow. Alongside the increase in activities is the growth of Detroit’s culinary scene. Particularly new...
DETROIT, MI
wibailoutpeople.org

Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site

Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
DETROIT, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte

Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
WYANDOTTE, MI
dbusiness.com

Torqued Opens National Sales Office and Warehouse in Troy

Torqued Distribution, creators of the Warehouse-as-a-Service (WaaS) technology and the No Cost 3PL (NC3PL) program based in San Francisco, has officially opened its new Michigan warehouse and national sales office at 1407 Allen Dr., suite G, in Troy. Torqued began by importing hard to find racing and performance brands from...
TROY, MI
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy