Read on www.geeky-gadgets.com
Related
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
ETOnline.com
Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE
If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
YOGA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life
Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
iPhone 14 could be the first step in Apple’s plan to fracture the iPhone line
From what we’ve heard so far, it sounds like the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be very different phones to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, with more changes than we usually see on Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 line, Apple might significantly differentiate between the Pro and the Pro Max as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Engadget
Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
Digital Trends
What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max
The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
notebookcheck.net
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging
The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
3 Stocks to Sell Immediately
These companies are likely to be in increasing trouble in the next few months. Investors may want to move out of these as soon as possible.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees first discount in Thursday’s best deals, Anker MagSafe gear, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled
Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
As great as T-Mobile has been doing in the mobile 5G field these last couple of years, winning basically all the speed and availability titles possible and constantly extending its lead over the competition, it looks like the "Un-carrier's" 5G Home Internet network is starting to get even more attention with unexpectedly rapid growth and killer deals.
torquenews.com
Tesla To Offer 50% FSD Discount For Loyal Customers
Tesla is testing a new loyalty format in China that seeks to make current customers choose a Tesla again when it comes to changing cars. Something that - due to the constant after-sales problems - may become increasingly difficult, which has led Tesla to launch an offer that allows access to the "Full Autonomous Driving System" with a 50% discount.
GeekyGadgets
Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
Comments / 1