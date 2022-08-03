ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Should you buy the iPhone 14?

Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
ETOnline.com

Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE

If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
YOGA
TechRadar

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked

We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For Longer Battery Life

Your iPhone was an expensive investment — so why does it seem like its battery lasts all of a few hours before conking out on you just when you need your device most? Poor charging habits could be contributing to a weaker battery, but so can the settings you have enabled, believe it or not. And sometimes disabling a setting or two is all you need to do to make a huge difference in the quality and performance of your phone. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

What I love (and regret) about ditching the Galaxy S22 Ultra for the iPhone 13 Pro Max

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was my primary device since its launch earlier in the year. That is until I decided to buy the iPhone 13 Pro Max in July. One of my primary concerns with the Samsung flagship was its battery life. When I was using all its features — high refresh rate, maxed-out screen resolution, and more — it simply didn’t last as long as I needed it to.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model

The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging

The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to come with faster charging

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch at Samsung Unpacked next week, the event takes place next Wednesday the 10th of August. As well to the new Galaxy Watch 5 we will also get to see two new smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Creative Sound Blaster X1 USB DAC unveiled

Creative has launched their latest headphone amplifier, the Creative Sound Blaster X1, the device comes with the Sound Blaster Acoustic Engine technology. The new Creative Sound Blaster X1 is now available to buy in the US and the device retails for $69.99, more details about the device are below. With...
ELECTRONICS
torquenews.com

Tesla To Offer 50% FSD Discount For Loyal Customers

Tesla is testing a new loyalty format in China that seeks to make current customers choose a Tesla again when it comes to changing cars. Something that - due to the constant after-sales problems - may become increasingly difficult, which has led Tesla to launch an offer that allows access to the "Full Autonomous Driving System" with a 50% discount.
ECONOMY
