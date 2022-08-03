ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Arrested After Carrying a Fake Handgun at a City Pool

An Appleton man has been arrested after he was seen with what appeared to be a handgun at a city pool. Officers with the Appleton Police Department arrived at the Erb Park Pool just before 4:00 p.m. yesterday (August 4th) after a worker claimed to see a male carrying a handgun.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case

A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Aleighah M. Gulseth, 22, Manitowoc, bail jumping on 9/19/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Manitowoc County Jail for twelve (12) months, under the Huber Law, concurrent with 19 CF 542. The defendant has credit for 158 days. Court further orders a civil judgment for any unpaid court ordered financial obligations.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison

The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Repeat Domestic Abuser

Bail is set at $300 cash for a-31-year-old Two Rivers man who was involved in a physical altercation with a woman earlier this week. Daniel G. Healy is charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property-both with Domestic Violence Enhancers, along with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc

A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking a Woman Out for a Walk

An Appleton man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman out for a walk. 54-year-old Steven Huss has been charged with Robbery with Use of Force, Battery, and Disorderly Conduct. The 22-year-old victim told reporters that she had gone out to blow off some steam in an alley...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Woman Dies in Winnebago County Crash

An Appleton woman has died following a crash in Winnebago County. The yet unidentified 49-year-old woman was reportedly driving on Highway 45 near Winneconne at around 9:30 yesterday morning (August 4th) when she failed to negotiate the on-ramp for eastbound Highway 10. She lost control over her truck, entered the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Homicide Suspect Caught in Alabama

A man connected to a homicide in Green Bay has been caught in Alabama. The search for Caleb Anderson began on Tuesday (August 2nd) after police were called to an apartment in the 1300 block of Packerland Dive, where they found a deceased individual. The incident was quickly labeled as...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Details Weekend Rollover Crash

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office has released the crash reports from a weekend rollover incident. The report indicates that a vehicle was traveling east on Highway 310 when it crossed over the westbound lane and hit an embankment for a driveway of a residence about half a mile west of Johnston Drive.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Three injured in Plymouth crash

Three people were hospitalized following a crash of an SUV with a dump truck in the Sheboygan County town of Plymouth this morning (August 5th). The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s office says the SUV operated by a 43-year-old rural Grafton woman was east bound on County Road J and stopped at the stop sign with State Highway 57.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Shot and Killed in Minneapolis

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Minnesota over the weekend. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has announced that Sunrise Badbear Wade was shot multiple times on the evening of July 29th in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis and died from his injuries. His...
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Steps Down

The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County has announced the departure of its Executive Director. Bill Bertsche, who was instrumental in bringing the club to Manitowoc, said in a news release that “This is a good time for me to step back into retirement and allow the next person to begin the phase two work of growing the Club here in Manitowoc.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Public School District Leaders to Discuss Finances and Student Behavior

There are two meetings scheduled for in the Manitowoc Public School District. The first of those will take place today at 4:00 p.m. at the MPSD Offices on Lindbergh Drive. During that meeting, the Finance and Budget Committee will discuss several adjustments that need to be made to the 2021-2022 budget, none of which were specifically named in the meeting agenda and will get an update on the 2022-2023 budget.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Crashes Reported in the Area Yesterday

Two traffic incidents were reported from around the area yesterday (August 3rd). The first occurred as a direct result of the storm that ripped through Eastern Wisconsin yesterday. A semi-truck was turned onto its side in Calumet County. The wind gusts of upwards of 79 miles per hour caused the...

