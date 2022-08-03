Pirates Score 5 Times In 6th Inning, Take 5-3 Decision From Milwaukee

Read on www.seehafernews.com
FOX Sports
Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman on Pirates' bench Thursday afternoon
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates appear to be giving Newman a routine breather. Tucupita Marcano will cover the leadoff spot and second base while Greg Allen replaces Newman in the lineup to play center field and hit seventh.
TRADE: Pirates And Cardinals Make A Big Deal
The Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals made a huge trade on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
FOX Sports
Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak
Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs.
Milwaukee Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet 2 days after acquiring him
The Milwaukee Brewers activated All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta from the 60-day injured list and designated newly acquired right-hander Dinelson Lamet
Milwaukee Brewers place Omar Narvaez on IL
Milwaukee placed catcher Omar Narvaez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left quad strain. The Brewers recalled backstop
Reynolds’ leadoff HR in 9th powers Pirates past Brewers 8-7
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds hit a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning, powering the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-7 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Facing a 2-0 count, Reynolds sent a fastball from Devin Williams (2-1) 425 feet to right-center...
Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M's
SEATTLE (AP) — A night after hitting seven home runs and losing, the Los Angeles Angels needed just one long ball to hold off one of the hottest teams in baseball. Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra innings. “It was a well played game in all facets,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We swung the bats well, didn’t punch a bunch across, but got the important ones when needed.”
Brewers attempt to end skid as new-look Reds arrive
The Cincinnati Reds traded experienced players this week, adding another batch of youngsters and more discontent to a fan base
