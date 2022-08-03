ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Pirates Score 5 Times In 6th Inning, Take 5-3 Decision From Milwaukee

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Brewers waive Lamet, Severino following trade deadline

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dinelson Lamet was designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, two days after being acquired in a trade that sent closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres. The right-hander came to Milwaukee on Monday as part of a package including closer Taylor Rogers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Kevin Newman on Pirates' bench Thursday afternoon

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates appear to be giving Newman a routine breather. Tucupita Marcano will cover the leadoff spot and second base while Greg Allen replaces Newman in the lineup to play center field and hit seventh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Home, PA
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX Sports

Brewers come into matchup against the Pirates on losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (57-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 101 strikeouts); Pirates: Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -250, Pirates +206; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Freddy Peralta
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Kolten Wong
The Associated Press

Angels blow late lead, rally in 10th for 4-3 win over M's

SEATTLE (AP) — A night after hitting seven home runs and losing, the Los Angeles Angels needed just one long ball to hold off one of the hottest teams in baseball. Taylor Ward’s sacrifice fly scored Magneuris Sierra in the 10th inning, and the Angels blew a three-run lead late before pulling out a 4-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. The Angels led 3-0 going to the bottom of the ninth before Seattle scored three times with two outs to force extra innings. “It was a well played game in all facets,” Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said. “We swung the bats well, didn’t punch a bunch across, but got the important ones when needed.”
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy