Brandon Lewis defends Liz Truss's U-turn on public sector pay plan

Brandon Lewis , who is endorsing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest, says her campaign never intended to cut Civil Service pay.

Ms Truss abandoned a flagship policy - dubbed “war on Whitehall waste” - when it was revealed it could lead to pay cuts for millions of teachers, nurses and police officers.

“There was never any suggestion that the teams and people who worked so hard across the public sector through Covid were ever going to be in a situation where their pay was changed,” Mr Lewis said of the policy.

