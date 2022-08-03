ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Piastri turning down an F1 seat at Alpine for 2023 is ‘very surprising’, says Paul di Resta

By Kieran Jackson
The Independent
 2 days ago

Oscar Piastri ’s firm denial of Alpine announcing him as their driver for the 2023 F1 season is “very surprising” given the team’s “great upwards trajectory”, says former F1 driver Paul di Resta.

A dramatic couple of days has seen Fernando Alonso stun the paddock by signing a “multi-year contract ” with Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a seat to fill to partner Esteban Ocon .

Alpine reserve driver and 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri was on Tuesday evening announced as the team’s F1 driver next year in a press release which raised suspicions after it didn’t include any quotes from the 21-year-old himself.

Hours later, Piastri insisted this press release had been published “without his permission” and he has “not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023”, adding he will “not be driving for Alpine next year.” Williams have on Wednesday morning published a cryptic tweet teasing an announcement this afternoon at 3:00pm BST.

Despite rumours the Australian - who is managed by nine time Grand Prix winner Mark Webber - has been in talks with both McLaren and Williams, Di Resta admits he is “very surprised” that Piastri hasn’t accepted the offer of a seat at Alpine, who are currently fourth in the 2022 Constructors Standings.

“Fernando going to Aston, I hadn’t heard it anywhere, I don’t believe my colleagues had either and it also caught Otmar Szafnauer by surprise,” Di Resta told Sky Sports News .

“That has led on to what has happened obviously with Piastri who has been an Alpine junior. They have been lobbying him, saying how good he is and where that seat is going to come up and even trying to place him within the Formula 1 paddock because he is an asset to them in the future.

“Now, that statement that he has put out, I find it very surprising that he is rejecting a team that is in the top four and a great upward trajectory, that you wouldn’t want to drive for them.”

Di Resta added that the only conclusion is that Piastri has already landed a seat at another team, which then throws into the mix Daniel Ricciardo’s future should that team be McLaren, or Nicholas Latifi’s if it is indeed Williams.

“That can only mean that he has got another seat secured somewhere else,” he added. “Where is he going to be driving? Is it McLaren? Is it Williams? Where does that leave Daniel Ricciardo? I am very unsure where that is going to happen.

“You have got this junior who is so highly rated on the back of what he has done in the junior categories and to sit him on the sidelines and now have him racing and invest all this testing in various different circuits. Putting him in a car was what Alpine had but obviously he feels he is going to be driving somewhere else.”

topgear.com

‘Why does no one love me?!’ wails heartbroken Alpine F1 car

Alpine F1 car suffering crisis of confidence after breaking up with two drivers in two days. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. The Alpine A522 in the middle of the...
MotorAuthority

Rimac Nevera VIN 001 delivered to F1 champion Nico Rosberg

The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar finally entered production in July and the first customer example, the one with a VIN ending in 001, has been delivered to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The F1 driver turned YouTuber recently visited Rimac's headquarters near Zagreb, Croatia, to...
The Independent

FIA set to impose stricter roll hoop tests for 2023 F1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s crash at Silverstone

The FIA are set to impose stricter tests on the roll hoop of next year’s Formula 1 cars after Zhou Guanyu’s frightening crash at Silverstone last month. The Chinese driver escaped unharmed after his Alfa Romeo flipped following contact from George Russell, before skidding across the tarmac and gravel and flipping again above the tyre barrier and into the catchment fencing.The rookie escaped unscathed, his head protected from serious injury by the titanium Halo device that rings the cockpit.But the roll hoop failed after contact with the track via a force previously unforeseen and Alfa have been working with...
The Independent

F1 chief Stefano Domenicali hints at role for Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport post-retirement

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has hinted that a role will be offered to Sebastian Vettel to stay in the sport in some capacity after he announced his retirement last week. The four-time world champion announced before the Hungarian Grand Prix that this season with Aston Martin would be his last in F1, with the German keen to pursue other interests and spend more time with his family. Domenicali, who was Ferrari boss while Vettel won his World Championships at Red Bull, admitted he was surprised by the news but revealed that he is keen for Vettel’s and...
The Independent

Alpine boss admits age was a factor in not offering Fernando Alonso a long-term contract

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has admitted that Fernando Alonso’s ability in the car as he progreses into his 40s was a factor in not offering the Spaniard a long-term contract. Two-time world champion Alonso stunned F1 and his own team by accepting a “multi-year contract” to race for Aston Martin from next year, leaving Alpine with a spare seat to partner Esteban Ocon in 2023. While reserve driver Oscar Piastri was their first choice and Alpine announced him as their driver, Piastri has since insisted he has not signed a contract and won’t be racing for Alpine next year....
SkySports

Alex Albon: Williams driver agrees new multi-year contract with F1 team; pokes fun at Oscar Piastri-Alpine situation

The 26-year-old British-born Thai driver, formerly of Red Bull, joined the team at the start of the 2022 campaign as the replacement for George Russell, now of Mercedes. Albon recently refused to rule out a possible move to Aston Martin when Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement last week, before that seat was swiftly filled by Fernando Alonso.
The Associated Press

VeeKay extends contract with ECR with zero controversy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One piece of IndyCar’s silly season fell into place Thursday when Rinus VeeKay announced a multi-year extension with Ed Carpenter Racing. The 21-year-old Dutchman said on Twitter he was staying in the No. 21 Chevrolet, and unlike recent contract dealings in both IndyCar and Formula One, this one was backed minutes later when ECR confirmed the news. VeeKay, who was permitted to talk to other teams as of Monday of this week, entered into free agency with a new agent this season. Rather than wait to see how the situation is resolved at Chip Ganassi Racing with reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou, VeeKay decided to stay where he is and not gamble on the No. 10 at Ganassi possibly opening. IndyCar rookie Callum Illot did the same last week when he honored a handshake deal with Juncos Hollinger Racing to return next year — even though the No. 10 could open if Palou finds a way out of his hotly contested contract. Ganassi is suing the Spaniard over a deal Palou signed to join McLaren Racing — although it’s not clear if that’s for an IndyCar or F1 seat.
racer.com

McLaren in Ricciardo exit talks before Piastri announcement

McLaren is in negotiations with Daniel Ricciardo about his departure from the team and trying to facilitate a move to another Formula 1 outfit before it announces Oscar Piastri’s arrival. RACER understands McLaren feels it has a valid contract with Piastri for 2023 after Alpine failed to complete formalities...
FanSided

Formula 1: 5 worst moments of Ferrari’s lost season

With nine races left in the 2022 Formula 1 season, Ferrari have squandered a once promising campaign and are now at risk of being overtaken by Mercedes. Much like their engines, Ferrari’s 2022 Formula 1 season has gone up in smoke. The team started off on a hot streak...
The Independent

Toto Wolff downplays recent form and insists Mercedes are still ‘lacking’ up against Red Bull and Ferrari

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the recent form of the Constructors champions and insists his team are “still lacking to the frontrunners” of Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes have earned double podiums in the last two races in France and Hungary, with George Russell a surprise pole sitter in Budapest - the Silver Arrows’ first pole position of the season. Despite not being able to hold position as Max Verstappen’s surged through the pack, Russell still finished third with teammate Lewis Hamilton second and the seven-time world champion has now been on the podium in the last five...
Daily Mail

McLaren 'will AXE Daniel Ricciardo and recruit fellow Australian Oscar Piastri' as Zak Brown makes his move to land Formula One's hottest property after miserable season for former Red Bull star

McLaren will reportedly part ways with Daniel Ricciardo next season and replace him with fellow Australian Oscar Piastri. Ricciardo's three-year deal with McLaren runs until the end of the 2023 season, but hsi future has been subject of debate for months with the 33-year-old badly struggling for form in his second year with the team.
The Independent

We need to be dreamers – Antonio Conte teases huge plans for Tottenham season

Antonio Conte believes the sense of anticipation around Tottenham is justified given their transfer activity and he wants fans to dream big ahead of the start of a new season.Spurs entertain Southampton on Saturday in their Premier League opener with several signings set to be on show after the club enjoyed one of their strongest and most stable summers for a long time.Ivan Perisic’s arrival in May got the ball rolling before Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Djed Spence followed while Clement Lenglet has also joined on loan from Barcelona. The feeling is Tottenham are not done there and...
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
