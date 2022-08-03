Hosepipe ban – latest: Millions in Hampshire, Kent and Sussex told to limit water use

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record .

Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.

South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.

People in the areas with a ban will no longer be allowed to use a hosepipe to water a garden, clean a car us, fill a swimming or paddling pool among other activities.

If someone is found to have broken one of the rules they could be liable to pay a fine of up to £1,000, according to South East Water’s website .

It comes as Southeast England recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday, and the longterm forecast for August and September is similar.