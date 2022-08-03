ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hosepipe ban – latest: Millions in Hampshire, Kent and Sussex told to limit water use

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcAOx_0h30NGOO00

A hosepipe ban has been announced for Kent and Sussex after southern England recorded its driest July on record .

Millions of people in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight had already faced a hosepipe ban from 5 August.

South East Water became the latest company to announce water restrictions, which will come into effect on Friday 12 August and remain in place until further notice.

People in the areas with a ban will no longer be allowed to use a hosepipe to water a garden, clean a car us, fill a swimming or paddling pool among other activities.

If someone is found to have broken one of the rules they could be liable to pay a fine of up to £1,000, according to South East Water’s website .

It comes as Southeast England recorded only 8 per cent of average rainfall in July, the Met Office said on Monday, and the longterm forecast for August and September is similar.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Don’t panic, but the source of the Thames has dried up

If you’ve ventured into a London park recently, you’ll know that the ground has been frazzled by the sun and dried out to brown dust. Now there are warnings of imminent hosepipe bans and a reduction of the capital’s water supply. Whatever next? Well, the source of the River Thames is the drought’s next casualty.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Hosepipe ban begins in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

A hosepipe ban has come into force in parts of southern England. The move was imposed on Southern Water customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from 17:00 BST. This means that using hosepipes to water gardens, clean cars, fill ornamental ponds and swimming pools will not be allowed.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Hosepipe#The Met Office
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'All options' considered to keep site open

The owners of an under-threat South Yorkshire airport have pledged to "look at all options" to keep it open, a council has said. Doncaster Sheffield Airport owners Peel Group said in July that the site "may no longer be commercially viable". Doncaster Council said the commitment from the company came...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Couple who couldn't afford a house in the UK buy an entire French village for just £22k

A British couple came up with a creative solution to the soaring costs of UK property – they snapped up a French village instead. As of March 2022, the average UK house price was £278,000, an increase of £24,000 VS last year. Like most people, Paul Mappley and Yip Ward simply couldn't afford to get on the UK property ladder. Ward said that the prospect of buying somewhere "tiny" for more than £250,000 in the UK was "never on the table".The landscape gardeners from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, headed to France where they found the historic hamlet of La Busliere,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Archie Battersbee: Hospital warns moving boy to hospice may ‘hasten’ his death

The hospital in care of a brain damaged 12 year-old boy on life support has said moving him to hospice care would likely hasten the deterioration in his condition.The family of Archie Battersbee have filed a last-minute bid to have him moved to die in a hospice, due to be heard on Thursday afternoon at the High Court. It comes after European Human Rights Court (EHRC) rejected a final plea from the family to postpone the withdrawal of his life support.Archie has been kept alive by ventilation and medication since he was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on...
HEALTH
The Independent

Rail meltdown: hundreds of trains cancelled as speed restrictions begin

Rail passengers face widespread train cancellations and delayed journeys as operators prepare for expected extreme temperatures.Dozens of early long-distance trains were axed on Monday morning – with the unprecedented closure of a key inter-city line set for Tuesday.Passengers in England and Wales are being warned not to travel unless absolutely necessary. With many services cancelled, travellers who do attempts journeys are warned to expect crowded and delayed trains.In extreme heat, steel rails are susceptible to buckling. To reduce the stress on the rails, the normal running speed of 125mph is reduced to 90mph or 60mph, with some stretches – typically...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

‘Chemical incident’ declared in West Virginia as residents told to take shelter

Residents in South Charleston in West Virginia were under an order to shelter in place for around 35 minutes on Thursday morning. The guidance was first issued at around 6.25am after officials announced that a minor chemical incident had occurred at the Clearon plant in the area, with a slight haze and the smell of chlorine being detected, according to West Virginia Metro News. The president of the Kanawha County Commission, Kent Carper, said a drum with 30 gallons of bleach tablets was decomposing and led to the haze and odour, the local outlet reported. The South Charleston Fire Department was in charge of the response and a water curtain was put in place. Shortly after 7am, the shelter in place order was lifted. South Charleston is around four miles to the west of Charleston, the state capital. Read More Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian floodingWVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firmsScientists warn rainwater contains cancer-causing ‘forever chemicals’
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
The Independent

UK court bars parents from moving comatose boy to hospice

A British court has rejected a request from the parents of a comatose boy to allow them to move their son to a hospice when hospital doctors withdraw his life-support treatment.Barring any further legal action, the decision would open the door for doctors at the Royal London Hospital to end life-sustaining treatments for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. He has been in a coma since early April and doctors believe he is brain dead.“I return to where I started, recognizing the enormity of what lays ahead for Archie’s parents and the family. Their unconditional love and dedication to Archie is a...
HEALTH
The Independent

Girls aged 9 and 11 flown to Spain without their mother

Two young girls flew to Spain without their mother after she was turned away by Ryanair.They were accompanied by their aunt, who was also travelling on the flight to Palma de Mallorca, but under a separate booking.Kate Barke and her daughters, aged 9 and 11, had checked in for flight FR8386 from London Stansted on 1 August as normal. Each had a bag checked in.“At the gate about to board the plane, the girl said ‘You can’t get on the plane’,” said Ms Barke.Even though her passport does not expire until February 2023, it did not comply with...
TRAVEL
BBC

Guildford pub bomb family demands fresh police probe

Police should reopen an inquiry into an IRA bombing which killed five and left 11 people wrongly imprisoned, a family of one of the victims has said. The IRA attacked two Guildford pubs in 1974 as its terror campaign escalated. Two men admitted to carrying out the bombings, but Cassandra...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Derby and Inverness named cheapest cities to buy a pint of beer in the UK

Derby and Inverness have been named the two UK cities serving the country’s cheapest pints.Research has revealed that the East Midlands and Highlands hubs now are the last strongholds of the hallowed £3 pint as pubgoers face paying on average £4 for an in-house beer.The record breaking average joins soaring food prices, energy bills and interest rates sent spiralling by the cost of living crisis and a dip in consumer spending power. In a bid to find the UK’s cheapest pint for under £4, comparison site Finder used crowdsourced consumer price database Numbeo and cost of living calculator Expatistan...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy