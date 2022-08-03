Liz Truss clear frontrunner in Tory leadership race, YouGov poll shows

A YouGov poll shows 60 per cent of Tory party members polled between 29 July and 2 August say they intend to vote for Liz Truss as their next leader.

During an appearance on Sky News, YouGov’s Patrick English said the foreign secretary has extended her lead while Rishi Sunak has made “no progress”.

Only 26 per cent of Tory members support Mr Sunak, with the remaining 14 per cent still undecided.

The winner of the leadership contest will become Britain’s next prime minister.

