ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Liz Truss clear frontrunner in Tory leadership race, YouGov poll shows

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27zz5r_0h30NDkD00

A YouGov poll shows 60 per cent of Tory party members polled between 29 July and 2 August say they intend to vote for Liz Truss as their next leader.

During an appearance on Sky News, YouGov’s Patrick English said the foreign secretary has extended her lead while Rishi Sunak has made “no progress”.

Only 26 per cent of Tory members support Mr Sunak, with the remaining 14 per cent still undecided.

The winner of the leadership contest will become Britain’s next prime minister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
The Guardian

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no way of making more cuts

More than one in eight UK households fear they have no further way to make cuts to afford a sharp increase in annual energy bills this autumn. More than a quarter of households earning less than £20,000 worry they will be unable to cope with higher bills, with families in Yorkshire, the south-west and Northern Ireland the least confident about covering their costs, according to the latest rebuilding Britain index of 20,000 people by Legal & General.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Rishi Sunak vows he won’t stand aside for frontrunner

Rishi Sunak has insisted that there is no point in which he would stand aside for Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, despite multiple polls placing the foreign secretary significantly ahead of the ex-chancellor.The two contenders set out their differing views on a range of policies in another live hustings debate, as opposition parties called for Ms Truss to face a “sleaze” probe over an apparent failure to declare thousands of pounds donated to an event where she schmoozed Tory MPs in her leadership bid.Labour appealed to the cabinet secretary, and the Liberal Democrats wrote to the parliamentary commissioner...
WORLD
The Guardian

‘Fuelled by anger’: politics loom larger than ever at Edinburgh fringe

Politics always plays a big role at the Edinburgh fringe. But with an outgoing prime minister, multiple Westminster scandals and a fast-moving Tory leadership contest, the potential for material is unusually ripe for performers this year. As well as sit-down interviews with political heavyweights including Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon,...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontrunner#Uk#Tory#Sky News
The Guardian

Private school polish and big dreams: how Rishi Sunak became a contender for PM

“Let me tell you a story,” Rishi Sunak says in his soft-voiced campaign launch video, highlighting his status as the grandson of hard-grafting Indian immigrants. If he wins the race for No 10, the 42-year-old would be the first person of colour to be the UK prime minister, and the first practising Hindu, in a historic break with the past. Yet, in other ways, his story is as establishment as it comes: private school, PPE at Oxford, the City, the Tory party.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Nicola Sturgeon's government 'demanded mentions of Brexit, Queen Elizabeth II and England's 1966 World Cup Victory be removed from Platinum Jubilee commemoration book'

Nicola Sturgeon's government demanded 52 changes to a book commemorating the Platinum Jubilee - including changing the Queen's title, it has been reported. Other requests included references to Brexit and England's 1966 World Cup win being removed. Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration was given to all children in England...
POLITICS
The Independent

Javid accuses Sunak of sleepwalking into a high-tax economy as he endorses Truss

Former chancellor Sajid Javid has endorsed Liz Truss as he warned Rishi Sunak’s economic plans would lead Britain “sleepwalking into a high-tax, low-growth” economy. Mr Javid and Mr Sunak quit within an hour of each other last month, triggering a string of resignations that finally brought Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister to and end. But writing in the Times, Mr Javid criticises his friend’s stance as he backs his rival to win the keys to Downing Street. Mr Sunak has argued that tax cuts can come after soaraway inflation has been brought under control....
BUSINESS
The Independent

Liz Truss facing first sleaze investigation over ‘murky donations’

Liz Truss is facing the possibility of her first major sleaze probe amid claims she failed to declare “murky donations” related to her leadership campaign.Labour on Thursday appealed to the cabinet secretary to open an investigation into the Tory frontrunner over funding for a so-called “Fizz with Liz” champagne dinner. The Liberal Democrats have also written to the parliamentary commissioner for standards asking her to open an investigation of her own. The Independent reported this morning that Ms Truss was facing questions about why she did not declare the thousands of pounds worth of hospitality spent on schmoozing Tory...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
BBC

Tory leadership: I took money out of deprived urban areas, says Sunak

A clip has emerged of ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak saying he diverted public money from "deprived urban areas". In a video the New Statesman has obtained, the Tory leadership candidate tells an audience in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, he wanted to ensure "areas like this" got the funding they deserved. Defending his...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Sunak and Truss tear each other apart on economy in latest leadership hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have continued to attack each other’s economic plans in the fourth Tory leadership hustings, with the former chancellor saying that unless inflation is brought under control, “we can kiss goodbye to winning that next election”.The two candidates vying to become prime minster were put to the test of party members once again at a Tory hustings in Eastbourne, Sussex, on Friday.The event, which lasted for almost two hours, started with a bang for Ms Truss, who received the backing of Conservative former minister and vice-chairwoman of the 1922 Committee Nus Ghani.The MP for Wealden in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss promises tax cuts not ‘handouts’ to tackle cost-of-living crisis

Liz Truss has said she would help people with the cost-of-living crisis by lowering taxes, not giving “handouts”.The Tory leadership hopeful was asked whether she would offer more help with spiralling fuel bills this winter if she becomes the next prime minister.The Foreign Secretary told the Financial Times she would of course “look at what more can be done” but said she would do things in a “Conservative way”.Ms Truss rejected the idea of giving “handouts”, promising to implement tax cuts instead.She told the publication: “Of course, I will look at what more can be done. But the way I...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Ben Shephard criticises government for being too ‘busy’ for GMB interview amid recession forecast

Ben Shephard has criticised the government for refusing to send a minister to appear on Good Morning Britain amid warnings of a year-long recession hitting this autumn.On Thursday (4 August), the Bank of England warned that the UK will soon enter a recession causing the deepest fall in living standards on record.Real household incomes are expected to decline by an average of five per cent over two years, marking the deepest fall since records began in 1960.During Friday (5 August) morning’s episode of GMB, host Shephard said that, while they had asked for a Conservative minister to appear on...
U.K.
The Independent

Jonathan Ashworth says Keir Starmer's breaches of MP code of conduct was 'inadvertent'

Jonathan Ashworth has defended Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leader was found to have breached the MP's code of conduct several times.The frontbencher appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss Sir Keir's failure to register eight separate interests on time."He's apologised and it's inadvertent, it's for late registrations of issues, is not for pretending he didn't get football tickets or something like that, it's not for trying to lie about it or hide the truth about it, it's about being a little bit late," Mr Ashworth said. Sign up to our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss blames ‘infiltrators’ as she is heckled at Conservative hustings

Tory leadership contender Liz Truss today vowed to take action against “militant activists” after her speech to a campaign hustings was interrupted by hecklers.Five environmental protesters joined an action by the group Green New Deal Rising at the event in Eastbourne, rising one by one from the audience to say loudly to the would-be prime minister: “Liz Truss, you should be ashamed of yourself”.A livestream of the hustings on the Conservative Party website was briefly halted as the protesters were removed from the hall. As the audience chanted “Out! Out!”, the foreign secretary halted her speech, saying: “I think...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

778K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy