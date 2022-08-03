ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests visit

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Nancy Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.

“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” the US House speaker said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen .

“America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”

Ms Pelosi’s visit has heightened tensions between the US and China more than other members of Congress due to her high-level position as leader of the House of Representatives.

