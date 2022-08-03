Currituck commissioner Owen Etheridge recovers from injuries, ‘absolutely’ plans to fulfill next term

Read on www.thecoastlandtimes.com
islandfreepress.org
NPS announces opportunities to bid on federal government contracts in Dare County
The National Park Service has several open government contracts for businesses to bid on at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial. Businesses that are interested in bidding on federal government contracts must do so through the System for Award Management (SAM) at...
Swimming advisory issued for ocean side site in Dare citing high levels of bacteria in water
Local health officials issued a swimming advisory for parts of Dare County for high bacteria levels in the water.
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head approves resolution on beach holes
Measure calls for state legislating criminal penalties. In a continuing effort to address the dangers of holes being dug and left unfilled on the beaches, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during its Aug. 3 meeting seeking state legislation that would create criminal penalties for violations. Citing...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County Board approves funds for imminent and countywide TNR program
The Dare County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved funds to conduct a countywide trap-neuter-release (TNR) program over the next few months, as an initiative to help keep the local cat population manageable for years to come. Per the initiative, (which was approved at the August 1 meeting), Dare County will...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Upcoming construction protects, tree protection discussed at Nags Head Planning Board meeting
The July 19 Town of Nags Head Planning Board began with a presentation from town engineer David Ryan. Ryan provided an overview of the Epstein Street Bathhouse capital project, located at 5701 S. Virginia Dare Trail. Construction is expected to begin on October 1. The project includes demolition of the existing building, improved ADA access to the bathhouse and beach, modification of the existing septic system and parking lot modification and enhancement. Construction is expected to take six months.
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare official talks facts about Paxlovid
It's been about six months since Paxlovid has been on the market following FDA approval last December. The anti-viral pills require a prescription and need to be started within five days of COVID-19 symptoms appearing.
WITN
Oceanside site in Dare County under water quality swimming advisory
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was issued Thursday due to high bacteria levels at an oceanside site in Dare County. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the advisory is for an area at the public beach access at ramp #55 off Museum Drive in Hatteras.
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores reduces N.C. 12 speed limit
Council unanimously approves year-round measure at Aug. 2 meeting. At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Southern Shores Town Council unanimously voted to reduce the current speed limit on its stretch of N.C. 12 from 45 to 35 miles per hour on a year-round basis. The move comes following an North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic study that was conducted over the last year at the request of council.
N.C. Governor Roy Cooper visits Dominion Energy’s offshore wind project in Norfolk
Gov. Cooper joined Dominion Energy President and CEO Bob Blue for a boat trip to the project and observed Dominion Energy's two wind turbines that are operating 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
WLOS.com
New foal born into the Corolla wild horse herd
COROLLA, Currituck County — There's a new foal along the Outer Banks. According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund she's just days old. Officials remind visitors that it’s important to give foals plenty of space, especially with the high temperatures in eastern North Carolina right now. They said...
outerbanksvoice.com
GoFundMe started for lifeguards left homeless by fire
Update: Nags Head Fire Rescue posted this information about helping those affected by the Aug. 5 fire in Kill Devil Hills. A GoFundMe campaign started has also been started. Eight of our lifeguards lost all of their belongings when the house they were staying in caught fire. Two were injured. Our community is amazing, and we appreciate all the love and support being shown to our Ocean Rescue members. We are still looking for house for these guards. Please contact Ocean Rescue Captain Chad Motz at chad.motz@nagsheadnc.gov.
outerbanksvoice.com
Weekend traffic mitigation in Southern Shores
On Aug. 5, the Town of Southern Shores released this announcement about traffic mitigation measures it is employing this weekend. Barricades will be placed and posted with “Local Traffic Only” signs in the same locations as they previously have been. They will be placed today, Friday August 5 and will be removed early Monday, August 8.
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
outerbanksvoice.com
Southern Shores asks drivers to avoid S. Dogwood
The Town of Southern Shores has released this Aug, 3 announcement asking traffic to avoid South Dogwood Trail for the next several days. The Town asks that all traffic that can avoid South Dogwood Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5 to please do so. Construction crews will be working to improve the pavement along a very narrow stretch of road between Fairway Drive and East Dogwood Trail which will make it difficult for larger trucks and trailers to pass. In some cases, these vehicles will have longer wait periods before being waived through the construction area. Please be patient and bear with construction crews as they are trying to be as expeditious as possible.
Man injured in Currituck County hit-and-run
The victim was hit by a car around 11:30 p.m. on southbound US 158 near Peachtree Street, in Jarvisburg.
peninsulachronicle.com
Pet World In Newport News Closes After 44 Years
NEWPORT NEWS-After more than four decades in business, a pet supply store in Newport News has closed for good. Pet World, a local, independent pet supply chain store on Warwick Boulevard, shut its doors on July 31. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
outerbanksvoice.com
Water main break in Manteo
Shortly before noon on Aug. 3, the Town of Manteo released this short statement about a water main break currently being worked on. The Town of Manteo Water and Sewer Department is currently responding to a water main break on Barlow Street. Many of our water customers may be impacted as we work to isolate the break and make the repair.
20 kids safe, uninjured after bus crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
According to reports from Virginia Beach dispatch, the bus was carrying about 20 children when it ran off the road.
obxtoday.com
Serious injuries following Sunday collision on US 158
A vehicle collision on US 158 resulted in serious injuries and the closure of the highway for approximately 2 hours Sunday morning. At approximately 8:48 a.m. a 2019 Nissan operated by a 72 year old male from Gilbert, Arizona was turning left onto US 158 from Prospect Avenue at the traffic signal. A Dominion Power work truck (a 2020 Freightliner) travelling northbound and towing a trailer ran through the red light at the Prospect Avenue intersection, striking the Nissan. The driver of the Dominion Power truck was a 55-year-old male from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Nags Head lifeguard injured in house fire, home a total loss
Nags Head, N.C. — A GoFundMe page was established Friday hours after a Nags Head lifeguard was injured in a house fire. The fundraiser was started at 8 a.m., and more than $3,800 was raised in the first two hours. According to the organizer, one lifeguard was flown by...
